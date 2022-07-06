Billy Joel Melbourne Concert Is Officially A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Billy Joel’s one-off Australian show at Melbourne MCG in December sold 71000 tickets officially making it a sell-out

The event is a huge win for the Victorian Government who are promoting the show as part of Always Live with Frontier Touring. 52% of ticket sales came from people outside Melbourne, 42% of the ticket sales were from interstate, which was exactly the result the Victorian Government was after.

The Billy Joel tour is a state government initiative to bring tourism dollars into Victoria.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said, “Another sold out major event is great news for Victoria – it will support businesses and jobs in our creative, tourism and hospitality industries.

“More than half of ticket buyers will come from outside of Melbourne for this one-night only experience, reinforcing the importance of the state’s major events calendar as a drawcard for visitors.”

The event is now considered a sell-out.

BILLY JOEL

MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND (MCG)

DECEMBER 2022

Saturday 10 December

SOLD OUT

MCG | Melbourne, VIC

An ALWAYS LIVE Event

Licensed All Ages

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

