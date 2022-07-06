 Billy Joel Melbourne Concert Is Officially A Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel Melbourne Concert Is Officially A Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2022

in News

Billy Joel’s one-off Australian show at Melbourne MCG in December sold 71000 tickets officially making it a sell-out

The event is a huge win for the Victorian Government who are promoting the show as part of Always Live with Frontier Touring. 52% of ticket sales came from people outside Melbourne, 42% of the ticket sales were from interstate, which was exactly the result the Victorian Government was after.

The Billy Joel tour is a state government initiative to bring tourism dollars into Victoria.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said, “Another sold out major event is great news for Victoria – it will support businesses and jobs in our creative, tourism and hospitality industries.

“More than half of ticket buyers will come from outside of Melbourne for this one-night only experience, reinforcing the importance of the state’s major events calendar as a drawcard for visitors.”

The event is now considered a sell-out.

BILLY JOEL
MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND (MCG)
DECEMBER 2022

Saturday 10 December
SOLD OUT
MCG | Melbourne, VIC
An ALWAYS LIVE Event
Licensed All Ages
Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Noise11.com

