Billy Vera Awarded 2024 Sweet Soul Music Award In Italy - Noise11.com

Billy Vera is the 2024 recipient of Italy’s Sweet Soul Music award.

The Sweet Soul Music award is presented as part of the Porretta Soul Festival in Porretta, Italy.

The Festival was founded in 1987 in honour of the late Otis Redding who co-wrote Arthur Conley’s ‘Sweet Soul Music’ with Arthur for Arthur.

Poretta, Italy also has a street named in honour of Otis Redding and a park named after Rufus Thomas.

Artists who have appeared over the decades at the Ita;ian festival include Rufus and Carla Thomas, Bobby Manuel & the Memphis All Stars with Marvell and Vaneese Thomas, Solomon Burke, Howard Tate, Isaac Hayes, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge, Sam Moore, Irma Thomas, The Memphis Horns, LaVern Baker, Mighty Sam McClain and Peter Giftos, Millie Jackson, Otis Clay, Ann Peebles, Mavis Staples, Booker T. & the M.G.s, The Neville Brothers, Chaka Khan, Sugar Pie DeSanto, Joe Simon, Mable John, The Bar-Kays, Harvey Scales, The Bo-Keys and Betty Harris.

Billy Vera received the 2024 award. His songs have been recorded by Ricky Nelson, Fats Domino, The Shirelles, Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Plant, Tom Jones, Freda Payne, Lou Rawls, Eric Burdon, Michael Buble and Dolly Parton.

Billy is best known for his 1987 no 1 hit ‘At This Moment’.

Billy appeared on the Johnny Carson show nine times. He has had recurring roles in Beverly Hills 90210, appeared in Days of Our Lives and The Doors movie and wrote the theme songs for the shows ‘Empty Nest and King of Queens.

Billy Vera also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the Capitol building.

