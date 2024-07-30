 Billy Vera Awarded 2024 Sweet Soul Music Award In Italy - Noise11.com
Billy Vera accepts Sweet Soul Music award in Porretta Italy photo from the Billy Vera Facebook page

Billy Vera accepts Sweet Soul Music award in Porretta Italy photo from the Billy Vera Facebook page

Billy Vera Awarded 2024 Sweet Soul Music Award In Italy

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2024

in News

Billy Vera is the 2024 recipient of Italy’s Sweet Soul Music award.

The Sweet Soul Music award is presented as part of the Porretta Soul Festival in Porretta, Italy.

The Festival was founded in 1987 in honour of the late Otis Redding who co-wrote Arthur Conley’s ‘Sweet Soul Music’ with Arthur for Arthur.

Poretta, Italy also has a street named in honour of Otis Redding and a park named after Rufus Thomas.

Artists who have appeared over the decades at the Ita;ian festival include Rufus and Carla Thomas, Bobby Manuel & the Memphis All Stars with Marvell and Vaneese Thomas, Solomon Burke, Howard Tate, Isaac Hayes, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge, Sam Moore, Irma Thomas, The Memphis Horns, LaVern Baker, Mighty Sam McClain and Peter Giftos, Millie Jackson, Otis Clay, Ann Peebles, Mavis Staples, Booker T. & the M.G.s, The Neville Brothers, Chaka Khan, Sugar Pie DeSanto, Joe Simon, Mable John, The Bar-Kays, Harvey Scales, The Bo-Keys and Betty Harris.

Billy Vera received the 2024 award. His songs have been recorded by Ricky Nelson, Fats Domino, The Shirelles, Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Plant, Tom Jones, Freda Payne, Lou Rawls, Eric Burdon, Michael Buble and Dolly Parton.

Billy is best known for his 1987 no 1 hit ‘At This Moment’.

Billy appeared on the Johnny Carson show nine times. He has had recurring roles in Beverly Hills 90210, appeared in Days of Our Lives and The Doors movie and wrote the theme songs for the shows ‘Empty Nest and King of Queens.

Billy Vera also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the Capitol building.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Deep Purple photo from EARMusic
Simon McBride Did Not “Audition” for Deep Purple

Deep Purple skipped the formalities of an audience when they brought in Simon McBride to replace Steve Morse on lead guitar.

13 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ron Wood’s Son Tyrone Marries Steve Harris’ Daughter Faye

The son of a Stone and the daughter of a Maiden have tied the knot. Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ron Wood, has married Faye Harris, daughter of Steve Harris of Iron Maiden.

2 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Nick Mason Wants To Use AI On Pink Floyd Projects

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason wants to use AI to create new music for the band.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart On His Own Mortality

Rod Stewart has made some candid revelations about facing death ahead of his 80th birthday.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Watch Axl Rose Join Billy Joel At Final Madison Square Garden Show

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency concluded on 25 July, 2024 with a special appearance from Axl Rose of Guns ‘n Roses.

4 days ago
Neil Young Archives Vol III
Neil Young Reveals Tracklist for ‘Archives Vol. III’ Box Set

Neil Young has confirmed the third volume of his box set series ‘Archives Vol. III’ with 121 previously unreleased versions of his songs including 15 never before released songs spread over 17 CDs.

4 days ago
Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cold Chisel Premiere ‘You Got To Move’ Video

Cold Chisel have a video for their new song ‘You Got To Move’.

5 days ago