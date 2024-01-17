Bird of Tokyo Switch To Rock Star Mode For Red Hot Summer Tour - Noise11.com

The last time I saw Birds of Tokyo perform most of the songs they played at Red Hot Summer they were a much bigger band. There were about 60 of them.

In 2023 Birds of Tokyo performed a highly strung set with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. In 2024 they are back in rock band mode touring Series One of the Red Hot Summer shows.

The current Red Hot Summer shows have been in honour of headliner Jimmy Barnes who has dropped out of the first three to recover from heart surgery. Jimmy will be back for the final three in April.

This is the first Big Day Out for Birds of Tokyo. They are touring with The Living End, Jon Stevens, Pete Murray and Kasey Chambers as well as the Barnes All Stars, led by Mahalia Barnes for these first three shows.

Ian Kenny also came back at to join the All-Stars singing the Cold Chisel classic ‘Choir Girl’.

The Bird of Tokyo Red Hot Summer setlist in Mornington was:

Smith Street (single, 2022)

Plans (from Birds of Tokyo, 2010)

I’d Go With You Anywhere (single, 2015)

Two of Us (from Human Design, 2020)

Lion (single, 2022)

Brace (from Brace, 2016)

The Greatest Mistakes (from Human Design, 2020)

Unbreakable (from Human Design, 2020)

Good Lord (from Human Design, 2020)

This Fire (from March Fires, 2013)

Lanterns (from March Fires, 2013)

The first Red Hot Summer date was January 6 in Kiama, NSW. The third and final show for the supergroup will be January 20 2024 Mannum, SA (and for that one, Jimmy’s eldest son David Campbell will join in).

Jimmy will return for the last three shows in Hunter Valley, Launceston and Bendigo now rescheduled for April 2024.

Get tickets here https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/red-hot-summer-2024

Jon Stevens will crank up Noiseworks for Red Hot Summer series two with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl in February.

Late Feb and into March Jon will be on Series 3 of Red Hot Summer with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick as well as The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Find all the details here.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

