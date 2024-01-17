 Bird of Tokyo Switch To Rock Star Mode For Red Hot Summer Tour - Noise11.com
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson

Bird of Tokyo Switch To Rock Star Mode For Red Hot Summer Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2024

in News

The last time I saw Birds of Tokyo perform most of the songs they played at Red Hot Summer they were a much bigger band. There were about 60 of them.

In 2023 Birds of Tokyo performed a highly strung set with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. In 2024 they are back in rock band mode touring Series One of the Red Hot Summer shows.

The current Red Hot Summer shows have been in honour of headliner Jimmy Barnes who has dropped out of the first three to recover from heart surgery. Jimmy will be back for the final three in April.

This is the first Big Day Out for Birds of Tokyo. They are touring with The Living End, Jon Stevens, Pete Murray and Kasey Chambers as well as the Barnes All Stars, led by Mahalia Barnes for these first three shows.

Ian Kenny also came back at to join the All-Stars singing the Cold Chisel classic ‘Choir Girl’.

The Bird of Tokyo Red Hot Summer setlist in Mornington was:

Smith Street (single, 2022)
Plans (from Birds of Tokyo, 2010)
I’d Go With You Anywhere (single, 2015)
Two of Us (from Human Design, 2020)
Lion (single, 2022)
Brace (from Brace, 2016)
The Greatest Mistakes (from Human Design, 2020)
Unbreakable (from Human Design, 2020)
Good Lord (from Human Design, 2020)
This Fire (from March Fires, 2013)
Lanterns (from March Fires, 2013)

The first Red Hot Summer date was January 6 in Kiama, NSW. The third and final show for the supergroup will be January 20 2024 Mannum, SA (and for that one, Jimmy’s eldest son David Campbell will join in).

Jimmy will return for the last three shows in Hunter Valley, Launceston and Bendigo now rescheduled for April 2024.

Get tickets here https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/red-hot-summer-2024

Jon Stevens will crank up Noiseworks for Red Hot Summer series two with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl in February.

Late Feb and into March Jon will be on Series 3 of Red Hot Summer with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick as well as The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Find all the details here.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Disturbed and Ann Wilson ‘Don’t Tell Me’ Video

Disturbed finally have a video for the stunning track ‘Don’t Tell Me’ with Ann Wilson of Heart from the ‘Divisive’ album, released in 2002.

4 hours ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Play Free Hometown Gig in Memphis

Justin Timberlake will host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

3 days ago
Black Keys Ohio Players
The Black Keys Announce New Album ‘Ohio Players’ And Release Song ‘Beautiful People’

The Black Keys have released a new song today (12 January, 2024). “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator and revealed a new album titled ‘Ohio Players’.

5 days ago
Tina Knowles photo from her Instagram account
Destiny’s Child Were Together For Tina Knowles 70th Birthday

Tina Knowles has revealed that she was "serenaded by Destiny's Child" for her 70th birthday.

6 days ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is working on a new album. Sophie has revealed that she's been busily working on a new record "with a lot of top writers".

6 days ago
2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024

When Buckcherry return to Australia in September, 2024 frontman Josh Todd will be concentrating on grabbing your attention.

6 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Teases New Music

Lady Gaga has hinted she is soon to release new music.

January 10, 2024