 The Black Crowes Australian Shows Now Under Live Nation, New Sydney Date Added - Noise11.com
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation

The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation

The Black Crowes Australian Shows Now Under Live Nation, New Sydney Date Added

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2026

in Live,News

The Black Crowes have confirmed a string of Australian shows after Bluesfest Touring’s collapse, with Live Nation stepping in to present the dates and a new Sydney show added to the itinerary

by Paul Cashmere

After the shock collapse of Bluesfest Touring earlier this year, Australian fans of The Black Crowes can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Live Nation has officially taken over the Australian shows that would have formed part of the Bluesfest Touring schedule, ensuring the iconic American rockers will hit stages in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this April.

Bluesfest Touring’s sudden shutdown sent ripple effects through the local live music landscape, leaving several international tours in limbo. Artists such as Sublime, The Wailers and The Pogues were among those originally booked under the Bluesfest Touring banner who have since confirmed shows with new promoters. The Black Crowes’ takeover by Live Nation follows this same path, illustrating how the Australian touring market adapts when long-standing operators exit unexpectedly.

Live Nation’s announcement not only secures the previously scheduled Melbourne and Sydney performances but also adds a brand-new date in Brisbane. This provides fans in Queensland the opportunity to see The Black Crowes perform live for the first time on this leg of the tour.

The Melbourne shows are set for Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 at Forum Melbourne. The Brisbane show will take place on Monday, April 6 at Fortitude Music Hall. Sydney will host the band on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9 at Enmore Theatre Sydney. All shows are now officially presented by Live Nation, with tickets available through the promoter’s usual channels.

The Black Crowes, formed in the late 1980s by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, made their name as one of America’s definitive southern rock bands, blending blues, gospel and classic rock influences. Their arrival in Australia comes at a time when live music promoters continue to navigate the fallout from Bluesfest Touring’s closure, with fans eagerly seeking reassurance that their concert plans will proceed.

The band’s catalogue, featuring landmark albums such as Shake Your Money Maker and The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, has cemented The Black Crowes’ reputation for explosive live shows. Their return to Australian stages will mark the first major tour of the country in several years, offering fans the chance to hear favourites like She Talks To Angels, Hard To Handle and Remedy performed in intimate theatre settings.

For Live Nation, this takeover demonstrates the company’s continued investment in international touring and its ability to provide stability in a market that recently experienced unexpected disruption. The Brisbane addition also indicates confidence in ticket demand outside the traditional capital cities, broadening access for regional fans who would otherwise have missed the opportunity to see the band.

The transition from Bluesfest Touring to Live Nation underscores the resilience of the live music sector in Australia, as major operators step in to ensure international acts can proceed despite setbacks. Previous examples from 2023 and 2024 show that such quick restructuring is possible, with Sublime, The Wailers and The Pogues successfully touring under new promoters shortly after Bluesfest Touring’s departure.

With tickets now on sale, fans are encouraged to secure their spots quickly, as The Black Crowes’ shows in Australia are expected to sell out fast. The combination of high demand, iconic material and a limited number of theatre venues makes these performances a must-see event for Australian rock enthusiasts.

Australian Tour Dates, The Black Crowes 2026
APR 02, 2026, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne
APR 03, 2026, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne
APR 06, 2026, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
APR 08, 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre Sydney
APR 09, 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre Sydney

Tickets are available now via Live Nation Australia.

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