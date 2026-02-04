 Sanguisugabogg Announce June 2026 Australian Tour With PeelingFlesh - Noise11.com
Sanguisugabogg Announce June 2026 Australian Tour With PeelingFlesh

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2026

in Live,News

Ohio Death Metal Extremists Return With Expanded Venues And Rising Demand

by Paul Cashmere

Sanguisugabogg will return to Australia in June 2026, bringing their uncompromising brand of American death metal back to local stages with Oklahoma City slam specialists PeelingFlesh confirmed as special guests. The tour has already generated significant momentum, with venues in Perth and Brisbane upgraded to meet demand, a clear signal of the band’s growing foothold among Australian extreme metal audiences.

Formed in Columbus, Ohio in 2019, Sanguisugabogg emerged rapidly from the US underground with a sound rooted in early brutal death metal traditions, emphasising dense riffing, percussive groove and deliberately confrontational imagery. The band’s name, a combination of the Latin word for leech and British slang for toilet, also references founding guitarist Cameron Boggs and signals the group’s refusal to soften its aesthetic.

Their debut release Pornographic Seizures in 2019 established the band’s reputation in underground circles, leading to early touring opportunities and, in 2021, the release of their first full-length album Tortured Whole. Issued through Century Media Records, the album placed Sanguisugabogg firmly on the global death metal map and coincided with extensive US touring before lineup changes reshaped the band. Founding member Cameron Boggs departed shortly after the album’s release, with the group continuing forward as a tighter, road-hardened unit.

The follow-up album Homicidal Ecstasy arrived in 2023 and marked a notable evolution. While maintaining their abrasive identity, the record introduced more defined structures and sharpened execution, helping the band expand their reach without abandoning the genre’s core audience. By this point, Sanguisugabogg were touring extensively across the US and Europe alongside genre heavyweights, reinforcing their position within contemporary death metal.

In 2024, the band released the standalone single Permanently Fucked, their first new material since Homicidal Ecstasy, before a turbulent period that included the temporary suspension of their Instagram account late that year. Despite setbacks, momentum continued into 2025 with the release of Abhorrent Contraception and, later, their third studio album Hideous Aftermath in October 2025. The record further cemented their status as one of the most visible new-era US death metal acts of the decade.

The current lineup features vocalist Devin Swank, drummer Cody Davidson, and guitar and bass duties shared by Cedrik Davis and Drew Arnold. Together, they have driven Sanguisugabogg through a period of consistent output and relentless touring, bringing their catalogue to increasingly larger audiences worldwide.

Joining them on the Australian run are PeelingFlesh, a slam death metal band formed in Oklahoma City in 2021 from the remnants of the disbanded deathcore outfit Strangled. Built around members Mychal Soto, Austin Hirom, Joe Pelletier, Jason Parrish and vocalist Damonteal Harris, PeelingFlesh quickly developed a distinct identity through releases such as Slamaholics Mixtape and Human Pudding. Their sound fuses brutal slam riffing with hardcore rhythms and sampled elements drawn from hip-hop and cult cinema, a blend the band has described as Slamming Gangster Groove.

PeelingFlesh released their first full-length album The G Code in 2024, followed by PF Radio 2 in 2025. A lineup change in early 2026 saw bassist Chip Smith step in following Austin Hirom’s departure. Their inclusion on the Australian tour adds further weight to a package aimed squarely at fans of modern extreme metal’s heaviest forms.

The June 2026 tour will see Sanguisugabogg and PeelingFlesh perform across six Australian cities, with upgraded rooms reflecting demand in multiple markets.

Sanguisugabogg Australian Tour Dates 2026
Friday 12 June, Perth, Magnet House
Saturday 13 June, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
Sunday 14 June, Melbourne, 170 Russell
Wednesday 17 June, Sydney, Manning Bar
Thursday 18 June, Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel
Friday 19 June, Brisbane, Tivoli

