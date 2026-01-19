Ralph McTell Returns To Australia For Farewell Tour Somewhere Down The Road - Noise11.com

Ralph McTell will return to Australia in May for what has been confirmed as his final tour of the country, marking a significant moment in the shared history between the British folk icon and Australian audiences. The Somewhere Down The Road farewell tour arrives almost fifty years after McTell first toured Australia, closing a chapter that has seen generations connect with his songs, stories and distinctive finger-picking guitar style.

Watch the Noise11 Ralph McTell interview:

Across six performances in five states and territories, McTell will present a career-spanning set drawn from more than six decades of songwriting. Performing solo, armed only with his guitar and voice, the shows are designed as intimate reflections on a body of work that has become embedded in the global folk canon. For Australian fans, the tour represents both a celebration and a rare opportunity to see one of the UK’s most enduring singer-songwriters one last time.

McTell’s place in music history was secured with Streets Of London, first recorded in the late 1960s and later becoming an international hit in the mid-1970s. The song’s enduring power lies in its melodic restraint and empathetic lyricism, qualities that have allowed it to transcend era and geography. It remains one of the most covered folk songs of the modern age and continues to resonate with new listeners, decades after its release.

Born in 1944, McTell emerged from the British folk revival of the 1960s, drawing heavily on early American blues and ragtime guitar traditions while shaping a voice that was unmistakably his own. Influenced by figures such as Blind Blake and Blind Willie McTell, from whom he took his stage name, his playing combined technical precision with emotional clarity. From his debut album Eight Frames A Second through to later works, McTell consistently balanced social observation with deeply personal storytelling.

Australian audiences first encountered McTell during his initial tours in the 1970s, including landmark performances at venues such as the Sydney Opera House. His relationship with the country has endured through multiple return visits, both solo and alongside fellow folk luminaries. Those tours helped cement his reputation locally as a performer who valued connection over spectacle, often extending gestures of respect to local musicians and communities.

Beyond Streets Of London, McTell’s catalogue includes songs that have quietly entered cultural memory. From Clare To Here has been embraced so fully in Ireland that it is often mistaken for a traditional song, while Bentley And Craig stands as a powerful meditation on injustice drawn from his own childhood experiences. His writing has always been grounded in compassion, shaped by lived experience rather than abstraction.

McTell is also renowned as a raconteur, and his concerts are as much about storytelling as song. Over the years he has shared vivid memories of hitchhiking with a young Rod Stewart, performing at the Isle Of Wight Festival alongside Jimi Hendrix, encounters with Tom Waits in Los Angeles, and moments of recognition such as receiving the Ivor Novello Award. These narratives form an essential part of his live performances, offering context and humanity behind the music.

While his career has included work in television, children’s programming and radio, McTell’s identity has remained firmly rooted in songwriting and live performance. Even in later years, he has continued to tour extensively, release new material and collaborate with long-time peers, maintaining a standard of craft that has earned him lifetime achievement honours in the UK.

The Somewhere Down The Road tour is positioned not as a retrospective but as a considered farewell. With a lifetime of material to draw upon, McTell’s final Australian shows promise a reflective journey through an era of music shaped by storytelling, melody and social conscience. For audiences, it will be a chance to say goodbye to an artist whose songs have quietly accompanied their lives for decades.

Tour Dates And Ticketing Information

Thursday May 7, Brisbane, Old Museum

Friday May 8, Melbourne, Elizabeth Murdoch Hall, Recital Centre

Saturday May 9, Perth, State Theatre Studio

Thursday May 14, Canberra, Street Theatre

Friday May 15, Sydney, City Recital

Saturday May 16, Adelaide, Norwood Theatre

Tickets on sale now.

