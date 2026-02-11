Twilight At Taronga 2026 Summer Concert Series Opens With Seven Sell Outs - Noise11.com

Twilight At Taronga has launched its 2026 Summer Concert Series with a run of immediate sell outs, confirming the Sydney Harbour institution remains one of Australia’s most in-demand live music experiences.

by Paul Cashmere

The Twilight At Taronga 2026 Summer Concert Series is officially underway, and the opening weekend has set a high benchmark for the rest of the season. Across the first three shows, audiences packed the Taronga Zoo lawns for Friday night’s indie folk-rock from The Paper Kites, Saturday night’s double bill featuring Cloud Control and The Preatures, and Saturday morning’s Lil’ Twilight event starring children’s favourite Emma Memma, which sold out well in advance.

Now in its third decade, Twilight At Taronga has evolved into a signature fixture on the Australian live music calendar. The series has built a reputation for pairing respected Australian artists with one of the country’s most scenic outdoor venues, overlooking Sydney Harbour at sunset. Over the years, the concert series has hosted generations of local performers and consistently attracted audiences looking for a premium summer concert experience that blends music, location and atmosphere.

The 2026 edition features 16 shows spread across five consecutive weekends, with seven already declared sold out. Those sold out dates include Emma Memma on February 7, Sons Of The East on February 13, all three Xavier Rudd performances on February 20, 21 and 22, Dope Lemon on February 28, and Bjorn Again on March 7. The early demand reflects both the strength of the line-up and the ongoing popularity of the event.

Among the artists returning to Taronga Zoo this summer is Dope Lemon, the project led by Angus Stone. After the February 28 show sold out quickly, a second performance was added for March 1, offering fans another chance to see the band in the unique open-air setting. The February 28 and March 1 shows are supported by Surely Shirley, a sister trio known for blending tropical doo-wop and 1960s ballads with contemporary pop and indie textures, making them a natural fit for the relaxed Twilight At Taronga environment.

The broader 2026 program reflects the series’ long-standing commitment to diversity across Australian music. Indie favourites sit alongside heritage acts, contemporary pop artists and hip-hop, ensuring the series appeals across generations. Classic Hits Live on Valentine’s Day brings together a lineup of Australian icons including Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex and V.Spy V.Spy, while later weekends feature artists such as The Rubens, Vera Blue, Marlon Williams and Bliss N Eso.

Beyond the music, Twilight At Taronga continues its strong philanthropic link with Taronga Zoo, with ticket proceeds contributing to the Zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital. The initiative supports the ongoing care and rehabilitation of Australian wildlife, adding a meaningful dimension to the concert-going experience.

As the 2026 season continues, the combination of strong ticket demand, a carefully curated line-up and the unmistakable setting above Sydney Harbour reinforces why Twilight At Taronga remains a highlight of the Australian summer live circuit.

Watch the Noise11 Bliss N Eso interview:

Twilight At Taronga 2026 Summer Concert Series

Proceeds contribute to Taronga Zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital

Concert Dates And Ticketing Details

Friday February 6, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

The Paper Kites

Supported by Didirri and Rowena Wise

Gates 6pm

Saturday February 7, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Emma Memma, SOLD OUT

Lil’ Twilight

Gates 9am

Saturday February 7, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Cloud Control And The Preatures

Supported by Wiles

Gates 6pm

Thursday February 12, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Sons Of The East, New Show

Supported by Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Gates 6pm

Friday February 13, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Sons Of The East, SOLD OUT

Supported by Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Gates 6pm

Saturday February 14, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Classic Hits Live

Featuring Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex, V.Spy V.Spy

Gates 6pm

Friday February 20, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Xavier Rudd, SOLD OUT

Supported by Finojet

Gates 6pm

Saturday February 21, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Xavier Rudd, SOLD OUT

Supported by Finojet

Gates 6pm

Sunday February 22, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Xavier Rudd, SOLD OUT

Supported by Finojet

Gates 6pm

Thursday February 26, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

The Rubens

Supported by Joe Mungovan and Father’s Favourite

Gates 6pm

Friday February 27, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Vera Blue

Supported by Holly Hebe

Gates 6pm

Saturday February 28, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Dope Lemon, SOLD OUT

Supported by Surely Shirley

Gates 6pm

Sunday March 1, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Dope Lemon, New Show

Supported by Surely Shirley

Gates 6pm

Thursday March 5, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Marlon Williams

Supported by Kee’ahn

Gates 6pm

Friday March 6, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Bliss N Eso

Supported by DEVAURA

Gates 6pm

Saturday March 7, Sydney, Taronga Zoo

Bjorn Again, SOLD OUT

Gates 6pm

https://twilightattaronga.org.au

