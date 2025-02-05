 Black Sabbath To Reunite With Original Line-up For One Last Show - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Black Sabbath To Reunite With Original Line-up For One Last Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2025

in News

Black Sabbath will reform with the original line-up for their last ever show in their hometown Birmingham, UK in July.

The original Black Sabbath is Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

And it gets even bigger. The one-day show will also include appearances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon as well as a supergroup featuring Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Jonathan David, Mike Bordin, KK Downing, Slash, Sammy Hagar, Wolfgang Van Halen, Tom Morello and Papa V Perpetua.

‘Back To The Beginning’ will be the final ever Black Sabbath show. Ozzy, now 76 is in poor health. Tony Iommi and Bill Ward are 76, Geezer is 75.

Ozzy and Tony most recently performed together at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in 2022.

Back To The Beginning, the final Black Sabbath concert, will be held at Villa Park, Birmingham, UK on 5 July 2025.

10 Facts About Black Sabbath

• Formation: Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham, UK in 1968. The original line-up consisted of Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums).

• Debut Album: Their self-titled debut album, “Black Sabbath,” was released on February 13, 1970, and is often credited with the birth of the heavy metal genre.

• Iconic Song: “Paranoid,” one of their most famous songs, was written as a last-minute addition to their 1970 album of the same name. It became one of their biggest hits.

• Line-up Changes: Over the years, Black Sabbath has seen numerous line-up changes, but the original four members are considered the classic line-up.

• Health Struggles: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward have all faced significant health issues in recent years, with Ozzy’s health being a major concern as he is now 76 years old.

• Reunions: The band has had several reunions over the decades, the most recent of which included performing together at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in 2022.

• Final Show: Their final ever show, titled “Back To The Beginning,” will take place in July in their hometown of Birmingham, UK, marking the end of an era for the band.

• Influence: Black Sabbath is widely regarded as one of the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal, inspiring countless other artists and bands in the genre.

• Supergroup Performance: The final show will feature not only Black Sabbath but also a supergroup including renowned musicians such as Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, and many others.

• Legacy: Despite the ups and downs, Black Sabbath’s legacy in the world of rock and heavy metal is unparalleled, with a career spanning over five decades and numerous accolades to their name.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John Who Believes In Angels
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Have Made An Album Together

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have collaborated for a new album ‘Who Believes In Angels’. The album was produced by Andrew Watt (Rolling Stones/Ozzy Osbourne) and features the lyrics of Bernie Taupin but the whole thing almost never happened.

13 hours ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Van Morrison Announces A Limited UK Run of Dates

Van Morrison has announced “a rare run of UK live performances".

20 hours ago
Ed Kuepper 2025
The Saints ’73-’78 To Tour UK In November

Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay will take the 2024 edition of The Saints into 2025 for the UK in November for (so far) five shows.

1 day ago
Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo image by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
So Much For The Devo Farewell Tour – It Has Been Extended

Devo seems to have learnt from Kiss, Cher and Motley Crue about the alternate meaning of the word "farewell". The ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ tour has been given an extension.

1 day ago
Sparks
Sparks To Release 28th Album ‘Mad!’ in 2025

Sparks will have a new album for 2025. ‘Mad!’ will be their first album on their new label Transgressive Records.

1 day ago
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage For First Time Since Aerosmith Retirement

Steven Tyler returned to the stage on Sunday (02.02.25) alongside Mick Fleetwood and Jessie J - for just his second performance since his vocal injury.

2 days ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Wants Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham To Mend Their Relationship

Mick Fleetwood wants Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to "pal up a bit more".

2 days ago