Black Sabbath To Reunite With Original Line-up For One Last Show - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath will reform with the original line-up for their last ever show in their hometown Birmingham, UK in July.

The original Black Sabbath is Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

And it gets even bigger. The one-day show will also include appearances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon as well as a supergroup featuring Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Jonathan David, Mike Bordin, KK Downing, Slash, Sammy Hagar, Wolfgang Van Halen, Tom Morello and Papa V Perpetua.

‘Back To The Beginning’ will be the final ever Black Sabbath show. Ozzy, now 76 is in poor health. Tony Iommi and Bill Ward are 76, Geezer is 75.

Ozzy and Tony most recently performed together at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in 2022.

Back To The Beginning, the final Black Sabbath concert, will be held at Villa Park, Birmingham, UK on 5 July 2025.

10 Facts About Black Sabbath

• Formation: Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham, UK in 1968. The original line-up consisted of Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums).

• Debut Album: Their self-titled debut album, “Black Sabbath,” was released on February 13, 1970, and is often credited with the birth of the heavy metal genre.

• Iconic Song: “Paranoid,” one of their most famous songs, was written as a last-minute addition to their 1970 album of the same name. It became one of their biggest hits.

• Line-up Changes: Over the years, Black Sabbath has seen numerous line-up changes, but the original four members are considered the classic line-up.

• Health Struggles: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward have all faced significant health issues in recent years, with Ozzy’s health being a major concern as he is now 76 years old.

• Reunions: The band has had several reunions over the decades, the most recent of which included performing together at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in 2022.

• Final Show: Their final ever show, titled “Back To The Beginning,” will take place in July in their hometown of Birmingham, UK, marking the end of an era for the band.

• Influence: Black Sabbath is widely regarded as one of the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal, inspiring countless other artists and bands in the genre.

• Supergroup Performance: The final show will feature not only Black Sabbath but also a supergroup including renowned musicians such as Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, and many others.

• Legacy: Despite the ups and downs, Black Sabbath’s legacy in the world of rock and heavy metal is unparalleled, with a career spanning over five decades and numerous accolades to their name.

