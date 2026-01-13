Blake Shelton Scores 31st Country Radio Number One With Stay Country Or Die Tryin' - Noise11.com

Blake Shelton has added another milestone to a career already defined by record-breaking chart success, marking his 31st number one single at country radio with “Stay Country or Die Tryin’”. The track, taken from his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville album For Recreational Use Only, was penned by Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, and Beau Bailey. With its driving guitars and unapologetic celebration of rural pride, the single has resonated instantly with fans, cementing Shelton’s place as one of country music’s most enduring figures.

“This song is a blast to perform, and having it hit number one is an incredible way to kick off my Vegas residency,” Shelton said. “I’ve been around long enough to know you never take moments like this for granted.”

The residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace begins this Thursday, January 15, and runs through the end of the month, with eight performances scheduled across January 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31. All shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Shelton promises an unapologetically high-energy show featuring fan favourites alongside tracks from his latest album.

Shelton’s current album, For Recreational Use Only, is his first studio effort in nearly four years. Alongside “Stay Country or Die Tryin’”, the album has already produced the number one single “Texas”, and includes the emotionally charged “Let Him In Anyway”. Collaborations with Gwen Stefani, John Anderson, and Craig Morgan provide additional depth, showcasing Shelton’s versatility while remaining rooted in the sounds of contemporary country.

A native of Ada, Oklahoma, Shelton’s rise to prominence began in 2001 with the single “Austin”, which spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That debut led to his self-titled album, which quickly went Platinum and produced multiple top 20 hits, including “All Over Me” and the enduring concert favourite “Ol’ Red”. Over two decades, Shelton has become a defining voice in country music, with 52 million singles and 13 million albums sold, more than 11 billion global streams, and 31 number one radio singles to his name.

Shelton’s career has consistently merged music with television, most notably through his role as a coach on NBC’s The Voice from 2011 to 2023. In nine of the show’s twenty-three seasons, his team won, establishing him as a mentor with a remarkable track record. Outside music, Shelton has invested in his Ole Red restaurant and entertainment venues, now located across the U.S., including Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando, Tishomingo, and Las Vegas.

His achievements have been recognised with six Academy of Country Music Awards, eleven Country Music Association Awards, eleven CMT Music Awards, six People’s Choice Awards, and multiple American Music Awards. He is also a Grand Ole Opry member and an inductee of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Shelton’s influence extends beyond awards, with critics recognising him as a key ambassador of Nashville’s country music tradition to mainstream audiences worldwide.

Shelton continues to innovate, recently completing his debut season as co-producer of the CBS series The Road, which chronicled the struggles of aspiring musicians navigating life on tour. His commitment to philanthropy remains strong, including donations to children’s hospitals, wildlife conservation, and music education initiatives.

With “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” topping the charts, Shelton demonstrates that even after more than twenty years in the industry, his connection with fans and his ability to dominate country radio remain as potent as ever.

Blake Shelton 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates

January 15, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 18, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 21, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 23, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 24, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 28, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 30, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 31, Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

