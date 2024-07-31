 Gwen Stefani's Son Makes His Country Music Debut - Noise11.com
Gwen Stefani’s Son Makes His Country Music Debut

by Music-News.com on August 1, 2024

in News

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma has made his country music debut at his stepdad Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo bar and live music venue in Oklahoma.

The 15-year-old took the stage to perform guitar-led renditions of two Zach Bryan hit songs after Shelton gave him a warm welcome.

In a video, captured by a fan and shared on X, Shelton proudly introduced Zuma, who received loud cheers and applause as he made his way over to a stool.

“Please welcome Zuma Rossdale to the stage,” Shelton announced. “This is Zuma, everybody.”

Zuma performed Bryan’s tracks, Oklahoma Smokeshow and Revival, to a packed crowd.

The teen looked the part in jeans and a striped button-down shirt, complete with a cowboy hat. He’s following in the footsteps of his older brother, Kingston, who performed at the bar last year.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The pair were married for 13 years – and dated for nearly six years before that – but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since.

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton said in an interview with radio station KFROG. “I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

music-news.com

