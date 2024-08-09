Blake Shelton To Play Vegas - Noise11.com

Blake Shelton has announced he will do a residency in Las Vegas. Shelton will kick off six shows in February 2025 at the Colosseum Theatre in Caesars Palace.

“It’s been swirling for years now, and ever since the idea was first floated about opening an Ole Red (his live music bar) in Las Vegas, this conversation has been happening too,” he told People magazine.

“If you’re going to have a stake in Las Vegas, you got to do a residency also if you’re an artist. I’ve just been kicking the can down the road because I wanted the Ole Red to be open before I did it.”

He also hinted that he may make an appearance on stage at his live music bar, in between his major shows.

“While I’m there doing the residency I may end up over at Ole Red jumping on that stage one night,” he said.

He also confirmed he’d be singing all his well-loved hits. “I never want people to leave my shows going, “Shit man, he didn’t do Austin”, or “I wanted to hear God’s Country,'” he said.

Blake is married to Gwen Stefani who has had her own residency in Las Vegas between 2018 and 2021. During her stint in Sin City, Blake attended 15 of his wife’s shows and also joined her on-stage to sing a duet of Happy Anywhere.

