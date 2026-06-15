Blink-182 Celebrate 25 Years Of Take Off Your Pants And Jacket With Expanded Anniversary Edition - Noise11 Music News

Blink-182 have marked the 25th anniversary of Take Off Your Pants And Jacket with a newly expanded edition of the landmark album, bringing six previously hard-to-find bonus tracks to streaming services for the first time.
by Paul Cashmere
Blink-182 have released a 25th anniversary edition of Take Off Your Pants And Jacket, the 2001 album that became the first punk rock record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The expanded release arrives 25 years after the album’s original issue and reunites all six bonus tracks that were previously scattered across limited CD editions, making them available together on streaming platforms for the first time.
When Take Off Your Pants And Jacket arrived on 12 June 2001, Blink-182 were already among the biggest rock acts in the world following the breakthrough success of 1999’s Enema Of The State. The new album elevated the trio to another level commercially, debuting at No. 1 in the United States and topping charts in multiple territories. Twenty-five years later, the record remains one of the defining releases of the pop-punk era and a touchstone for a generation of listeners who came of age during the early years of the internet.
The anniversary edition restores the album’s original 13-song sequence and adds six bonus recordings that were initially distributed across three separate CD versions. At the time of release, fans could purchase editions identified by the red aeroplane, yellow pants or green jacket symbols featured on the cover artwork. Each version contained two exclusive hidden tracks.
For the first time, those songs now appear together on one release. The additional material includes Time To Break Up, Mother’s Day, What Went Wrong, Fuck A Dog, Don’t Tell Me It’s Over and When You Fucked Grandpa. Their arrival on streaming services closes a chapter in Blink-182 history that had previously been limited to collectors who owned the original physical editions.
The anniversary campaign also includes a new vinyl edition. The double LP is pressed on black vinyl, with one of the album’s three iconic symbols randomly etched into Side D, creating an element of surprise for purchasers.
Musically, Take Off Your Pants And Jacket captured Blink-182 at a critical point in their evolution. While retaining the melodic pop-punk formula that had driven Enema Of The State, the album introduced darker themes and more emotionally direct songwriting. Tracks such as Stay Together For The Kids addressed divorce and family breakdown, while songs including Story Of A Lonely Guy and Roller Coaster explored insecurity, heartbreak and adolescent uncertainty.
The album was created during a period of growing pressure on the band. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker were navigating the demands that came with international success while also confronting creative tensions about the group’s future direction. Despite those challenges, the sessions produced some of the band’s most enduring songs.
The Rock Show and First Date became major radio hits and remain staples of Blink-182 live performances. Both songs were famously written in response to suggestions that the band needed more obvious singles for the album. Stay Together For The Kids emerged as one of the group’s most emotionally resonant recordings, drawing inspiration from DeLonge’s experience of his parents’ divorce.
Producer Jerry Finn again played a pivotal role in shaping the album’s sound. Having previously overseen Enema Of The State, Finn helped refine Blink-182’s polished approach while encouraging the trio to broaden their musical palette. The result was an album that balanced humour and immaturity with moments of genuine vulnerability.
The record’s influence has only grown with time. It arrived during a period when pop-punk was becoming a mainstream force and helped pave the way for artists including Good Charlotte, Simple Plan and Sum 41. Its impact can also be heard in later generations of pop-punk and alternative acts who cite Blink-182 as a formative influence.
Not every assessment of the album has been unanimous. Some critics at the time argued that the band had remained too close to the formula that made Enema Of The State successful. Others viewed the album as a transitional work, pointing to its darker lyrical themes and more adventurous arrangements as evidence of a band beginning to move beyond its original identity. In retrospect, many commentators have identified it as a pivotal release that bridged the gap between Blink-182’s carefree early years and the more experimental direction that would follow.
The anniversary edition arrives during another successful chapter for Blink-182. Following the reunion of Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker, the band’s 2023 album One More Time… debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was supported by a major global tour. Revisiting Take Off Your Pants And Jacket offers both a celebration of one of the group’s most successful albums and a reminder of the record’s lasting influence on modern rock music.
Tracklisting: Take Off Your Pants And Jacket (25th Anniversary Edition)
Anthem Part Two
Online Songs
First Date
Happy Holidays, You Bastard
Story Of A Lonely Guy
The Rock Show
Stay Together For The Kids
Roller Coaster
Reckless Abandon
Every Time I Look For You
Give Me One Good Reason
Shut Up
Please Take Me Home
Vault Tracks
Time To Break Up
Mother’s Day
What Went Wrong
Fuck A Dog
Don’t Tell Me It’s Over
When You Fucked Grandpa
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