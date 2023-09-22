Blink-182 Premiere Tow New Songs ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’ - Noise11.com

Blink-182 have treated fans to two new songs from the upcoming ‘One More Time’ album.

The title track and ‘More Than You Know’ are the third songs released to date with an early started ‘Edging’ nearly a year ago.

‘One More Time’

‘More Than You Know’

The first song from the album ‘Edging’ was released 11 months ago.

‘One More Time’ is the ninth Blink-182 album. The album features the return of Tom DeLonge after a seven year absence from the band. DeLonge’s last album with Blink-182 was ‘Neighbourhoods’ in 2011. ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019) featuring guitarist Mark Skiba. Skiba was the founding member of Alkaline Trio.

Skiba’s departure from Blink-182 wasn’t friendly. He announced on his socials in July 2022 that his future with the band was uncertain. In October 2022, Blink-182 announced DeLonge was back with the band which confirmed Skiba’s future. Skiba treated his removal with dignity posting that he was grateful for the opportunity to be in the band.

Matt Skiba is now with the band Lektron. Lektron have released two tracks ‘Dirty Jacks’ and ‘She’s A War’

Blink-182 ‘One More Time’ will be released on 20 October 2023.

