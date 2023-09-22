 Blink-182 Premiere Tow New Songs ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’ - Noise11.com
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blink-182 Premiere Tow New Songs ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2023

in News

Blink-182 have treated fans to two new songs from the upcoming ‘One More Time’ album.

The title track and ‘More Than You Know’ are the third songs released to date with an early started ‘Edging’ nearly a year ago.

‘One More Time’

‘More Than You Know’

The first song from the album ‘Edging’ was released 11 months ago.

‘One More Time’ is the ninth Blink-182 album. The album features the return of Tom DeLonge after a seven year absence from the band. DeLonge’s last album with Blink-182 was ‘Neighbourhoods’ in 2011. ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019) featuring guitarist Mark Skiba. Skiba was the founding member of Alkaline Trio.

Skiba’s departure from Blink-182 wasn’t friendly. He announced on his socials in July 2022 that his future with the band was uncertain. In October 2022, Blink-182 announced DeLonge was back with the band which confirmed Skiba’s future. Skiba treated his removal with dignity posting that he was grateful for the opportunity to be in the band.

Matt Skiba is now with the band Lektron. Lektron have released two tracks ‘Dirty Jacks’ and ‘She’s A War’

Blink-182 ‘One More Time’ will be released on 20 October 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Bush To Release First Ever Greatest Hits Album

Bush will release their first ever Greatest Hits album ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’ with a new song for now ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’.

24 hours ago
Oasis The Masterplan
Oasis To Reissue 1998 Album ‘The Masterplan’

Oasis are set to reissue their 1998 B-sides album, 'The Masterplan'.

1 day ago
R.E.M. To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Up’

R.E.M. have a 25th expanded edition of ‘Up’ on the way with a song for you now, ‘Daysleeper (Party of Five recording).

2 days ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blink-182 ‘One More Time …’ Album Has Songs From Robert Smith, Ryan Tedder and Tim Armstrong

‘One More Time…’, the ninth album for Blink-182, to be released in October, has some surprise guest songwriters.

2 days ago
Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets
The Screaming Jets Plan Memorial For Paul Woseen And Continue Band In His Honour

The Screaming Jets have announced a Memorial in Melbourne for their bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen will be announced soon.

2 days ago
Darren Hayes
Darren Hayes Files For Divorce After 17 Years Marriage

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has filed for divorce from his husband Richard Cullen after 17 years of marriage.

3 days ago
Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Corgan Marries Long Time Partner Chloe Mendel

Billy Corgan has married his long-time partner Chloe Mendel. Morgan confirmed that last week, he tied the knot with his partner Chloe, who he has been in a relationship with since 2012.

3 days ago