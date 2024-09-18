 Mark Hoppus To Release His Memoir ‘Fahrenheit-182’ - Noise11.com
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus To Release His Memoir ‘Fahrenheit-182’

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2024

in News

Blink-182 co-founder Mark Hoppus will publish his memoir ‘Fahrenheit-182’ on 8 April 2025 via Dey St publishing.

Hoppus co-wrote the memoir with Dan Ozzi.

The Dey St info says, “This is a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents’ bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate. Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”

In 2016 Blink-182’s Travis Barker released his memoir ‘Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums’ in 2016 and Tom DeLonge wrote the novel ‘Trinity’ published June 2024.

