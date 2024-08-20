Blink-182 Expand One More Time with 27-Track ‘Part-2’ - Noise11.com

Blink-182’s 2023 reunion album ‘One More Time’ is getting an expansion to 27 tracks.
‘One More Time’ was the first Blink-182 album with Tom DeLonge since 2011’s ‘Neighbourhoods’. Blink-182 recorded two albums ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019).
The 2023 edition of ‘One More Time’ reached number one in the USA and number two in Australia and the UK.
‘Cut Me Off’ and ‘See You’ were included in the original digital album. Tracks 20 through to 27 are the new additions.
One More Time… Part-2:
01 Anthem Part 3
02 Dance With Me
03 Fell in Love
04 Terrified
05 One More Time
06 More Than You Know
07 Turn This Off!
08 When We Were Young
09 Edging
10 You Don’t Know What You’ve Got
11 Blink Wave
12 Bad News
13 Hurt (Interlude)
14 Turpentine
15 Fuck Face
16 Other Side
17 Cut Me Off
18 See You
19 Childhood
20 No Fun
21 All in My Head
22 Can’t Go Back
23 Every Other Weekend
24 Everyone Everywhere
25 If You Never Left
26 One Night Stand
27 Take Me In
A standalone vinyl with the extra tracks will also be released:
Track List:
1. CUT ME OFF
2. SEE YOU
3. NO FUN
4. ALL IN MY HEAD
5. CAN’T GO BACK
6. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND
7. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE
8. IF YOU NEVER LEFT
9. ONE NIGHT STAND
10. TAKE ME IN
The album will be shipped on December 31 2024 to become your first new album for 2025.
