Blink-182 Expand One More Time with 27-Track ‘Part-2’ - Noise11.com

Blink-182’s 2023 reunion album ‘One More Time’ is getting an expansion to 27 tracks.

‘One More Time’ was the first Blink-182 album with Tom DeLonge since 2011’s ‘Neighbourhoods’. Blink-182 recorded two albums ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019).

The 2023 edition of ‘One More Time’ reached number one in the USA and number two in Australia and the UK.

‘Cut Me Off’ and ‘See You’ were included in the original digital album. Tracks 20 through to 27 are the new additions.

One More Time… Part-2:

01 Anthem Part 3

02 Dance With Me

03 Fell in Love

04 Terrified

05 One More Time

06 More Than You Know

07 Turn This Off!

08 When We Were Young

09 Edging

10 You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

11 Blink Wave

12 Bad News

13 Hurt (Interlude)

14 Turpentine

15 Fuck Face

16 Other Side

17 Cut Me Off

18 See You

19 Childhood

20 No Fun

21 All in My Head

22 Can’t Go Back

23 Every Other Weekend

24 Everyone Everywhere

25 If You Never Left

26 One Night Stand

27 Take Me In

A standalone vinyl with the extra tracks will also be released:

Track List:

1. CUT ME OFF

2. SEE YOU

3. NO FUN

4. ALL IN MY HEAD

5. CAN’T GO BACK

6. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND

7. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE

8. IF YOU NEVER LEFT

9. ONE NIGHT STAND

10. TAKE ME IN

The album will be shipped on December 31 2024 to become your first new album for 2025.

