Blues Legend John Mayall Dead At 90 - Noise11.com

John Mayall, one of the world’s greatest and most respected musicians, has died at age 90.

The legendary John Mayall was mentor to Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Mick Taylor. Fleetwood Mac, Cream and Led Zeppelin were all came from the Mayall mould.

John Mayall OBE was born in Cheshire, UK on 29 November 1933. In the 1960s he formed John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers and in doing so created the platform for great guitars like Clapton and Beck to nurture.

In 1963 The Bluesbreakers features John McVie (The Mac in Fleetwood Mac) on bass. In 1965, Eric Clapton was Mayall’s guitarist. Peter Green (also a Fleetwood Mac co-founder) was with Mayall’s band in 1965. Jack Bruce, later of Cream, was also in the line-up at the time.

Around 1967 Mick Fleetwood was Mayall’s drummer. Mick Taylor was 18-years old when he joined Mayall in the late 60s. Taylor left to replace Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones. 15-year old Andy Fraser, later of Free, was also a late 60s recruit. Harvey Mandel and Larry Taylor of Canned Heat were also early 70s band members.

Another more recent member of The Bluesbreakers was Walter Trout, who toured Australia earlier this year.

John Mayall married twice. He has six children and six grandchildren. He was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005.

