 Blues Legend John Mayall Turns 90 - Noise11.com
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blues Legend John Mayall Turns 90

by Music-News.com on November 29, 2023

in News

Happy 90th birthday to blues legend John Mayall.

Mayall formed The Bluesbreakers in London in 1963. The band became the entry point for the careers of John McVie (Fleetwood Mac), Eric Clapton (Cream), Peter Green (Fleetwood Mac), Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Larry Taylor (Canned Heat), Mick Taylor (Rolling Stones) and Walter Trout.

John Mayall was awarded the OBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2005. His most recent album ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’ was released in 2022. John’s last gig was on 26 March, 2022 in California. He has since retired.

music-news.com

