Blues On Broadbeach Announces Second Lineup For 2026 Festival - Noise11.com

Blues On Broadbeach has added another wave of artists to its 25th anniversary celebration, with Ian Moss, MonoNeon, The Bamboos and Grace Cummings among the newly confirmed acts for the Gold Coast event.

by Paul Cashmere

Blues On Broadbeach is continuing to build momentum for its 25th anniversary with the release of a second lineup announcement for the 2026 festival. The four-day event will return to the Gold Coast from 14 to 17 May 2026, once again transforming the streets, parks and venues of the Broadbeach precinct into one of Australia’s largest celebrations of blues, roots, soul and contemporary rhythm music.

Among the artists joining the 2026 program is Australian guitar great Ian Moss, whose connection with the festival dates back to its earliest days. Moss performed at the inaugural Blues On Broadbeach in 2002 and will return in 2026 for his third appearance at the event.

Across a career spanning decades, Moss has established himself as one of Australia’s most respected musicians. Rising to prominence as a founding member of Cold Chisel, he became known for his distinctive guitar style and powerful vocals. His solo career has also delivered enduring Australian classics including the album Matchbook, which introduced hits such as Tucker’s Daughter and Telephone Booth. His return to Blues On Broadbeach brings the festival full circle as it celebrates a quarter century of live music on the Gold Coast.

“I first played Blues On Broadbeach back in 2002, so I’m thrilled to be returning for my third appearance in 2026 as this incredible festival celebrates 25 years,” Moss said. “It’s always a fantastic experience with an outstanding lineup so if you haven’t been before, make sure you get along. I can’t wait.”

The new announcement also brings international talent to the festival stage. Grammy Award-winning bassist MonoNeon has been confirmed for the anniversary event. Known for his vibrant stage presence and genre-defying approach to bass guitar, the Memphis musician first came to wider global attention through collaborations with Prince.

MonoNeon’s performances have since become a fixture at major international festivals, where his blend of funk, soul, jazz and experimental sounds has drawn audiences well beyond traditional blues circles.

Australian acts feature strongly in the new lineup announcement. Melbourne’s The Bamboos will return for their third appearance at the festival, bringing their acclaimed blend of soul and funk. Formed in the early 2000s, the band has built an international following with albums that pay tribute to classic rhythm and blues traditions while adding contemporary production and songwriting.

Also making her Blues On Broadbeach debut will be Melbourne singer songwriter Grace Cummings. Cummings has developed a reputation for her powerful voice and emotionally charged performances, emerging as one of the most compelling contemporary folk artists in Australia.

Festival favourites Hussy Hicks will also return to the program. Known for their energetic live shows and mix of blues, rock and roots influences, the band has built a loyal following through constant touring and festival appearances.

Award-winning guitarist Jimi Hocking is another familiar name on the Blues On Broadbeach stage. Hocking has been a long-time regular at the event, recognised for his versatile musicianship and deep understanding of blues traditions developed over decades of performing and recording.

Also joining the lineup are Minnie Marks, Cass Eager, Brothers Frank Sultana, Nathan Beretta and Dan Sullivan, 8 Ball Aitken’s All Star Jam, The Mojo Webb Band, Mike Beale Band, Mike Elrington, C.J. Lee, Bluesville Station, Nick Charles Beretta Sullivan, Dan Hannaford, Julian James And Beci Kate, Mescalito Blues, Don Hopkins, Alex Kosenko, Sam Buckley Band and Scott Browne.

Experience Gold Coast Festival Director Mark Duckworth said each lineup announcement helps shape the festival’s milestone anniversary program. “Blues On Broadbeach has always been about bringing incredible live music to the heart of Broadbeach, and this next wave of artists continues that tradition,” Duckworth said. “Artists like MonoNeon and Grace Cummings will be a real treat for audiences, alongside festival favourite Ian Moss. It’s just another layer of icing on the cake as we celebrate the festival’s 25th birthday.”

The festival has grown significantly since its beginnings in 2002. What started as a two-stage event attracting around 5000 attendees has expanded into a major annual destination for music fans. Across 25 years the festival has presented more than 600 artists and now spans multiple outdoor stages and venues across the Broadbeach beachfront precinct.

Queensland officials say the festival has also become a major tourism driver. An estimated 13,500 visitors are expected to travel to Queensland specifically for the 2026 event, with projections suggesting the festival could generate around $33 million in economic benefit for the region.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the return of artists such as Moss highlights the international standing the festival has developed over its history.

“It’s time to get a little blues into your life and what a way to do it than watching Ian Moss own the stage,” Tate said. “Mossy’s presence at this year’s Blues further cements our reputation as the best blues festival in the southern hemisphere. Make a date with Mossy at Broadbeach, it’s free, it’s for families and it’s world class.”

The four-day program remains largely free to attend, continuing the community focused model that has helped Blues On Broadbeach grow into one of the country’s most accessible music festivals.

One major ticketed event has already been confirmed for the closing night. On Sunday 17 May, The Teskey Brothers will headline a special ticketed performance, marking their debut at the festival. They will be joined by international multi-instrumental trio Kitty, Daisy & Lewis along with Australian blues artist Ash Grunwald.

As Blues On Broadbeach reaches its 25th anniversary, the 2026 event is shaping as one of the biggest editions in its history, bringing together established legends, international performers and emerging Australian artists across four days on the Gold Coast.

