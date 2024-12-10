Bluesfest Adds Missy Higgins and George Thorogood for 2025 - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added more artists to the 2025 line-up Missy Higgins and George Thorogood joining the line-up.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers were previously announced for the Red Hot Summer tour with ZZ Top.
Bluesfest is on over Easter in Byron Bay.
The new additions are:
Missy Higgins
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Nahko
BJ The Chicago Kid
Melody Angel EXCLUSIVE
Don West
