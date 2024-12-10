Bluesfest Adds Missy Higgins and George Thorogood for 2025 - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added more artists to the 2025 line-up Missy Higgins and George Thorogood joining the line-up.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers were previously announced for the Red Hot Summer tour with ZZ Top.

Bluesfest is on over Easter in Byron Bay.

The new additions are:

Missy Higgins

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Nahko

BJ The Chicago Kid

Melody Angel EXCLUSIVE

Don West

