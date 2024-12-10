 Bluesfest Adds Missy Higgins and George Thorogood for 2025 - Noise11.com
George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman

George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Adds Missy Higgins and George Thorogood for 2025

by Noise11.com on December 11, 2024

in News

Bluesfest has added more artists to the 2025 line-up Missy Higgins and George Thorogood joining the line-up.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers were previously announced for the Red Hot Summer tour with ZZ Top.

Bluesfest is on over Easter in Byron Bay.

The new additions are:

Missy Higgins
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Nahko
BJ The Chicago Kid
Melody Angel EXCLUSIVE
Don West

