ZZ Top and George Thorogood To Headline Second Red Hot Summer For 2025 - Noise11.com

 ZZ Top and George Thorogood To Headline Second Red Hot Summer For 2025
ZZ Top and George Thorogood To Headline Second Red Hot Summer For 2025

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2024

News

ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers will return to Australia in 2025 for Red Hot Summer.

ZZ Top last played in Australia in 2013. This will be their first Australian tour with new member Elwood Francis who replaced the late Dusty Hill, who died in 2021.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers were in Australia most recently in 2022. This will be the final tour for Thorogood, who has announced his retirement after this final world tour.

The Red Hot Summer shows will also feature The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+

Red Hot Summer Tour, Face To Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale:
Friday 6th December 1pm > Monday 9th December 12pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:
Monday 9th December 1pm (local time)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena
Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park
Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena
Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre
Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena
Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

