ZZ Top and George Thorogood To Headline Second Red Hot Summer For 2025 - Noise11.com

ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers will return to Australia in 2025 for Red Hot Summer.

ZZ Top last played in Australia in 2013. This will be their first Australian tour with new member Elwood Francis who replaced the late Dusty Hill, who died in 2021.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers were in Australia most recently in 2022. This will be the final tour for Thorogood, who has announced his retirement after this final world tour.

The Red Hot Summer shows will also feature The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Strictly 18+

Red Hot Summer Tour, Face To Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale:

Friday 6th December 1pm > Monday 9th December 12pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Monday 9th December 1pm (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena

Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park

Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena

Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre

Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

