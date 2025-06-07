Bob Andrews, Keyboard Player for The Rumour, Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com

Bob Andrews, the keyboard player for Graham Parker & The Rumour from 1975 to 1979, has died at the age of 75.

Graham Parker announced Bob’s death on his socials saying, “My dear friend Bob Andrews, keyboard player in the Rumour has died. So deeply saddened by this news. RIP, Bob”

Andrews performed on the four classic Graham Parker & The Rumour albums ‘Howlin’ Wind (1976), ‘Heat Treatment’ (1976), ‘Stick To Me’ (1977) and ‘Squeezing Out Sparks’ (1979) as well as the live album “The Parkerilla’ (1978), featuring the hit song ‘Hey Lord Don’t Ask Me Questions’.

Prior to The Rumour, Andrews was a member of Brinsley Schwarz, also featuring Nick Lowe on bass. With Brinsley Schwarz Andrews recorded six studio albums. Lowe’s classic ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding’ was originally recorded by Brinsley Schwarz’ and later by Elvis Costello and Midnight Oil.

Andrews’ co-produced Carlene Carter, the daughter of Johnny Cash, first album and the Jona Lewie hits ‘You’ll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties’ and ‘Stop The Cavalry’.

Andrews also played Hammond organ on the Sam Brown hit ‘Stop!’ (1988).

