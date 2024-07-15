Bob Dylan Announces UK Dates - Noise11.com

ITB are honoured to announce the Rough and Rowdy Ways 2024 UK tour by Bob Dylan. The tour is the latest leg of an epic run of shows which began in December 2021 in Milwaukee and has seen one of our greatest living songwriters perform to hundreds of venues across the US, UK and Europe and Japan.

Bob Dylan will perform 10 very special shows (see dates below) beginning with a return visit to Bournemouth at the Windsor Hall on November 1st and culminating in three performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which in keeping with many past performances should be an historically resonant and unforgettable event.

These upcoming concerts are an opportunity to experience this great artist on stage for a series of very special evenings. What’s more, the shows are in partnership with Yondr who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will also see Bob Dylan’s return to Edinburgh concert since 2009, plus returns to Nottingham and Liverpool. The tour also includes a visit to the newly refurbished Civic Hall in Wolverhampton – a venue which has played host to the biggest musical artists of all time from Bob Marley to The Who to David Bowie. Bob Dylan’s stage time for each of these shows will be 7.30pm, with the exception of London’s Royal Albert Hall where he will take to the stage at 8.00pm.

Full tour dates below.

Fri 1st Nov: BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Sun 3rd Nov: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tues 5th Nov: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Weds 6th Nov: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Fri 8th Nov: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sat 9th Nov: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Sun 10th Nov: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Tues 12th Nov: Royal Albert Hall, London

Weds 13th Nov: Royal Albert Hall, London

Thurs 14th Nov: Royal Albert Hall, London

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

