Bob Dylan Offered Coronation Street Cameo - Noise11.com

‘Coronation Street’, the long-running British TV soapie, might have a new character in 2023. Bob Dylan has been offered a part.

Dylan revealed he was a fan of the show in his recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. That led the producers of the soap to issue Bob with an open invitation to join the show.

‘Coronation Street’ began on 9 December 1960 on British television. Dylan released his debut single ‘Mixed Up Confusion’ two years later on 14 December, 1962.

The show’s producer Iain MacLeod told the Daily Telegraph, “Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour.”

Dylan was asked if he binge watched anything. His response was “Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones. I know they’re old-fashioned shows but they make me feel at home.

In 1999 Bob Dylan appeared in an episode of the sitcom ‘Dharma and Greg’.

Apart from that his acting parts have been few and far between. He acted in ‘Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid’ (1973) and ‘Masked and Anonymous’ (2003).

