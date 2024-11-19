Bob Dylan Posts Praise For Nick Cave - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan has taken to social media to sing the praises of Australia’s Nick Cave.

Nick Cave performed at the Accor Arena in Paris on November 17.

Dylan wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter, “aw Nick Cave in Paris recently at the Accor Arena and I was really struck by that song Joy where he sings “We’ve all had too much sorrow, now it the time for joy.” I was thinking to myself, yeah that’s about right”.

Saw Nick Cave in Paris recently at the Accor Arena and I was really struck by that song Joy where he sings “We’ve all had too much sorrow, now it the time for joy.” I was thinking to myself, yeah that’s about right. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) November 19, 2024

‘Joy’ is a new Nick Cave song released in August 2024 on his ‘Wild God’ album.

Dylan was in Paris after completing his 2024 dates just days earlier on November 14 in London. Bob has no dates scheduled at this stage for 2024.

Nick Cave setlist, Paris, 17 November 2024

Frogs

Wild God

Song of the Lake

O Children

Jubilee Street

From Her to Eternity

Long Dark Night

Cinnamon Horses

Tupelo

Conversion

Bright Horses

Joy

I Need You

Carnage

Final Rescue Attempt

Red Right Hand

The Mercy Seat

White Elephant

Encore:

O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

The Weeping Song

Into My Arms

