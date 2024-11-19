Bob Dylan Posts Praise For Nick Cave - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan has taken to social media to sing the praises of Australia’s Nick Cave.
Nick Cave performed at the Accor Arena in Paris on November 17.
Dylan wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter, “aw Nick Cave in Paris recently at the Accor Arena and I was really struck by that song Joy where he sings “We’ve all had too much sorrow, now it the time for joy.” I was thinking to myself, yeah that’s about right”.
‘Joy’ is a new Nick Cave song released in August 2024 on his ‘Wild God’ album.
Dylan was in Paris after completing his 2024 dates just days earlier on November 14 in London. Bob has no dates scheduled at this stage for 2024.
Nick Cave setlist, Paris, 17 November 2024
Frogs
Wild God
Song of the Lake
O Children
Jubilee Street
From Her to Eternity
Long Dark Night
Cinnamon Horses
Tupelo
Conversion
Bright Horses
Joy
I Need You
Carnage
Final Rescue Attempt
Red Right Hand
The Mercy Seat
White Elephant
Encore:
O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
The Weeping Song
Into My Arms
