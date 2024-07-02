Bob Dylan ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Is Now Streaming On Prime - Noise11.com

‘Shadow Kingdom’, the live performance doco made by Bob Dylan during the pandemic, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

In 2021, when the world was shutdown, Dylan re-recorded 13 of his early songs at Village Recorder in Los Angeles then shot the video at a Santa Monica soundstage.

‘Shadow Kingdom’ features video of all 13 songs with Dylan performing with masked (for covid) musicians highlighting the era it was made.

A soundtrack album for ‘Shadow Kingdom’ was released on 2 June, 2023 but there has not been a physical release of the doco.

The film is by Israeli-American filmmaker Alma Har’el. Har’el created, wrote and directed the ‘Lady In The Lake’ series starring Natalie Portman.

She has also directed videos for Sigur Ros, The Rolling Stones and Nikka Costa.

SHADOW KINGDOM TRACKLIST:

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)

3. Queen Jane Approximately

4. I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

5. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

6. Tombstone Blues

7. To Be Alone With You

8. What Was It You Wanted

9. Forever Young

10. Pledging My Time

11. The Wicked Messenger

12. Watching The River Flow

13. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

14. Sierra’s Theme

