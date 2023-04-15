 Bob Dylan To Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Live Album - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom

Bob Dylan To Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on April 15, 2023

in News

Bob Dylan will release his 2021 concert ‘Shadow Kingdom’ as a live album and then the complete video.

‘Shadow Kingdom’ was a one-off streaming event from Santa Monica, California on 18 July 2021. While Dylan released a new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Way’ in 2020, none of that album made the setlist. Instead Dylan performed a rare retro set of song dating back to 1965. The set contained two extremely rare live performances. The ‘Oh Mercy’ track ‘What Was It You Wanted’ was last played in 1995 and the ‘John Wesley Harding track ‘Pledging My Time’ was last played in 1999.

Dylan has released ‘Watching The River Flow’ from the album as a preview.

The tracklisting for the album and video is as exactly as was performed in 2021.

Bob Dylan setlist Santa Monica, 18 July 2021
When I Paint My Masterpiece (from the Band’s Cahorts, 1971) (last played 2019)
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966) (last played 2014)
Queen Jane Approximately (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2013)
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2015)
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2019)
Tombstone Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2006)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969) (last played 2005)
What Was It You Wanted (from Oh Mercy, 1989) (last played 1995)
Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974) (last played 2011)
Pledging My Time (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 1999)
The Wicked Messenger (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2009)
Watching the River Flow (from Greatest Hits Vol 11, 1971) (last played 2014)
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965) (last played 2019)

