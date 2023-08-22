Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.

Dylan’s started the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour on 2 November, 2021 in Milwaukee. His most recent show was 9 July, 2023 in Rome. So far there have been 137 shows on the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour with 22 in 2021, 82 in 2022 and 35 in 2023.

The most recent setlist from Rome was:

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

That Old Black Magic (from Fallen Angels, 2016)

Only A River (Bob Weir cover)

Truckin’ (Grateful Dead cover)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

Bob Dylan will recommence the tour in October.

10-01 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10-02 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10-04 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

10-06 Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre

10-07 Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre

10-08 Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre

10-11 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

10-12 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

10-16 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

10-20 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10-21 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

10-23 Erie, PA – Warner Theatre

10-24 Rochester, NY – Auditorium Theatre

10-26 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

10-27 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

10-29 Montreal, Quebec – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10-30 Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

Australia and New Zealand dates are expected to be announced for 2024. Dylan last toured Australia in 2018. Previous Australian tours were in 2014, 2011, 2007, 2003, 2001, 1998, 1992, 1986, 1978 and 1966.

