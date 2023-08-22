Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.
Dylan’s started the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour on 2 November, 2021 in Milwaukee. His most recent show was 9 July, 2023 in Rome. So far there have been 137 shows on the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour with 22 in 2021, 82 in 2022 and 35 in 2023.
The most recent setlist from Rome was:
Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)
I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)
Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)
Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)
Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)
I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
That Old Black Magic (from Fallen Angels, 2016)
Only A River (Bob Weir cover)
Truckin’ (Grateful Dead cover)
Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)
Bob Dylan will recommence the tour in October.
10-01 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10-02 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10-04 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
10-06 Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre
10-07 Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre
10-08 Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre
10-11 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
10-12 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
10-16 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
10-20 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
10-21 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
10-23 Erie, PA – Warner Theatre
10-24 Rochester, NY – Auditorium Theatre
10-26 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
10-27 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
10-29 Montreal, Quebec – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
10-30 Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
Australia and New Zealand dates are expected to be announced for 2024. Dylan last toured Australia in 2018. Previous Australian tours were in 2014, 2011, 2007, 2003, 2001, 1998, 1992, 1986, 1978 and 1966.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE