Bobby Driessen of Young Talent Time R.I.P. at 56 - Noise11.com

Bobby Driessen in Young Talent Time

Bobby Driessen of Young Talent Time R.I.P. at 56

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2022

in News

Bobby Driessen, a performer of Australia’s talent show Young Talent Time from 1979 to 1983, has died at age 56.

In a statement Young Talent Time host Johnny Young said, “Bobby was one of the most popular members of the Young Talent Team. He was a gentle, loving young man who still has many fans. Thanks for the many great shows we did together. Bobby, we will never forget you. All my love”.

Driessen was with Young Talent Time at the same time as Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue.

Driessen left the show in 1983 and went on to host Cartoon Company in 1985. Bobby also had a role in Neighbours in 1985.

