Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour - Noise11.com

Bodyjar and Gyroscope will both reform for a double header tour in September, 2023.

Bodyjar are celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘No Touch Red’, the third album from 1998. Gyroscope have a 15th anniversary to sing about. Their third album ‘Breed Obsession’ was released in 2008.

‘Remote Controller’ was the first single from the Bodyjar ‘No Touch Red’ album. Bodyjar singer / guitarist Cam Baines fondly remembers, “No Touch Red was recorded at the famous Morin Heights studio in Montreal Canada, everyone from The Police to Corey Hart (Sunglasses At Night) recorded there in the 80’s and 90’s. We even got to use Stings coffee cup and tantric Tamborine”

‘Breed Obsession’ was a number one album for Gyroscope in 2008. ‘Snakeskin’ reached no 30 on the Australian singles chart. “In 2007 we spent about 6 weeks living and breathing this record in Liverpool with the legend Dave Eringa (Idlewild, Manic Street Preachers) who helped us bring this record to life. We shot a video for the first single ‘snakeskin’ in Wiltshire, where a 200 metre crop circle was purpose built. No alien sightings but it made for a cool video at least!”

On touring with Bodyjar and hearing No Touch Red every night, Gyroscope state “15 Years gone way too fast, but this record brings back some amazing memories for us and we are super keen to do a deep dive into Breed Obsession from front to back. As a bonus, we grew up thrashing the record No Touch Red by Bodyjar and feel honoured to share the 25th Anniversary of their killer record.”

BODYJAR

25 YEARS OF NO TOUCH RED PLAYED IN FULL

GYROSCOPE

15 YEARS OF BREED OBSESSION PLAYED IN FULL

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

KLINGER

Friday Sep 1 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday Sep 2 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Sunday Sep 3 – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast

Friday Sep 8 – Magnet House, Perth

Saturday Sep 9 – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury

Thursday Sep 14 – Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday Sep 15 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday Sep 16 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

