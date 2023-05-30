 Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour - Noise11.com
Bodyjar

Bodyjar

Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2023

in News

Bodyjar and Gyroscope will both reform for a double header tour in September, 2023.

Bodyjar are celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘No Touch Red’, the third album from 1998. Gyroscope have a 15th anniversary to sing about. Their third album ‘Breed Obsession’ was released in 2008.

‘Remote Controller’ was the first single from the Bodyjar ‘No Touch Red’ album. Bodyjar singer / guitarist Cam Baines fondly remembers, “No Touch Red was recorded at the famous Morin Heights studio in Montreal Canada, everyone from The Police to Corey Hart (Sunglasses At Night) recorded there in the 80’s and 90’s. We even got to use Stings coffee cup and tantric Tamborine”

‘Breed Obsession’ was a number one album for Gyroscope in 2008. ‘Snakeskin’ reached no 30 on the Australian singles chart. “In 2007 we spent about 6 weeks living and breathing this record in Liverpool with the legend Dave Eringa (Idlewild, Manic Street Preachers) who helped us bring this record to life. We shot a video for the first single ‘snakeskin’ in Wiltshire, where a 200 metre crop circle was purpose built. No alien sightings but it made for a cool video at least!”

On touring with Bodyjar and hearing No Touch Red every night, Gyroscope state “15 Years gone way too fast, but this record brings back some amazing memories for us and we are super keen to do a deep dive into Breed Obsession from front to back. As a bonus, we grew up thrashing the record No Touch Red by Bodyjar and feel honoured to share the 25th Anniversary of their killer record.”

BODYJAR
25 YEARS OF NO TOUCH RED PLAYED IN FULL
GYROSCOPE
15 YEARS OF BREED OBSESSION PLAYED IN FULL
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS
KLINGER

Friday Sep 1 – Manning Bar, Sydney
Saturday Sep 2 – The Triffid, Brisbane
Sunday Sep 3 – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast
Friday Sep 8 – Magnet House, Perth
Saturday Sep 9 – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury
Thursday Sep 14 – Uni Bar, Hobart
Friday Sep 15 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Saturday Sep 16 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Gyroscope Gyroscope

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bodyjar, Photo Ian Laidlaw Bodyjar, Photo Ian Laidlaw Bouncing Souls, Photo Ian Laidlaw Descendents, Photo Ian Laidlaw Game Over, Photo Ian Laidlaw Game Over, Photo Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Next Movie

The score for the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose.

23 hours ago
Grinspoon photo by Jess Gleeson (supplied)
Grinspoon To Release ‘Easy’ and ‘New Detention’ On Vinyl For First Time and Then Reform For Easy Detention Tour

Grinspoon’s 1999 ‘Easy’ and 2002 ‘New Detention’ albums have never on vinyl until now. Back then it was all about the CD so CD it was, complete with hidden tracks.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Addresses Gun Violence With New Version of ‘America Has A Problem’

Beyoncé has released a new version of her fan fav song 'America Has A problem' from the 'Renaissance' album and with Kendrick Lamar.

6 days ago
Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Evanescence Australian Dates Announced

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.

6 days ago
Ghost
Ghost Release 5-Track Covers EP ‘Phantomine’

The 5-track Ghost E.P. ‘Phantomine’ has been released with Ghost takes on songs by Genesis, The Stranglers, Tina Turner, Television and Iron Maiden.

May 19, 2023
Long Out of Print REM Albums ‘Around The Sun’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’ Set For Reissue

REM’s 2004 ‘Around The Sun’ and 2011 ‘Collapse Into Now’ will be reissued on vinyl on July 14.

May 17, 2023
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Shiflett Is A Little Bit Country on New Song ‘Dead and Gone’

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett has a little bit country and a little bit less rock and roll with his new song ‘Dead and Gone’.

May 17, 2023