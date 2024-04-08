 Bogan Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested - Noise11.com
Morgan Wallen One Thing At A Time

Morgan Wallen One Thing At A Time

Bogan Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2024

in News

Bogan Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested after allegedly throwing a chair off a sixth story building.

Police watched a video of the brainless bumpkin throwing the chair and then laughing at his achievement. He was arrested on three counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct for endangering the public and two police officers.

Wallen’s bail was set at $15,250. He is due to appear in court on 3 May.

Wallen’s lawyer has issued the following statement. “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
-Worrick Robinson, Worrick Robinson Law

Wallen’s previous woes including being arrested after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges for “kicking glass items”. He was caught drinking without a mask during Covid in Alabama leading to Saturday Night Live cancelling his appearance that week. When he returned to SNL some months later he joked about the event.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Announces Third Album

Billie Eilish has announced her third album.

1 day ago
Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne 5 April 2024 photo by Jason Rosewarne
Brian Cadd Launches 26th Album ‘Dream Train’ With Intimate Melbourne Show

At age 77 Brian Cadd has released his 26th album ‘Dream Train’ and chose the intimate surroundings of Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall to launch the album.

4 days ago
Marty Stuart Covers Tom Petty for ‘Petty Country’ Tribute

Marty Stuart is one of 20 artists paying tribute to Tom Petty on the upcoming ‘Petty Country’ tribute album.

4 days ago
Sonic Universe
Living Colour Have No Plans To Record ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

On their most recent tour (and in Australia) Living Colour occasionally performed the Prince song made famous by Sinead O’Connor ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Living Colour and Sonic Universe singer Corey Glover says Living Colour have no plans to record the song.

5 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Paul McCartney Loves Beyoncé’s Version of ‘Blackbird’

Paul McCartney has shared that he is "so happy with" Beyoncé's cover of Blackbird.

5 days ago
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award

Charli XCX is to receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

5 days ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Reveal Their Australian Opening Acts

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on their upcoming Australian tour.

6 days ago