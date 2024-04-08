Bogan Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested - Noise11.com

Bogan Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested after allegedly throwing a chair off a sixth story building.

Police watched a video of the brainless bumpkin throwing the chair and then laughing at his achievement. He was arrested on three counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct for endangering the public and two police officers.

Wallen’s bail was set at $15,250. He is due to appear in court on 3 May.

Wallen’s lawyer has issued the following statement. “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

-Worrick Robinson, Worrick Robinson Law

Wallen’s previous woes including being arrested after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges for “kicking glass items”. He was caught drinking without a mask during Covid in Alabama leading to Saturday Night Live cancelling his appearance that week. When he returned to SNL some months later he joked about the event.

