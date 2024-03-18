 Bongo Returns To The Rising Sun With a Whole Lot More Skyhooks - Noise11.com

Skyhooks Rising Sun setlist Match 2024

Bongo Returns To The Rising Sun With a Whole Lot More Skyhooks

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2024

in News

Skyhooks co-founder Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie played a special St Patricks Day gig at his old haunt, the Rising Sun Hotel on Sunday afternoon and this time it was full in Skyhooks.

Bob had a residency every month at The Rising Sun before the Covid lockdowns and afterwards, it never quite got back on track. The previous shows had two Skyhooks songs dropped into the three sets but for this one, the entire third set was 100% Skyhooks.

It was also an amazing band with Michael Cristiano on guitar doing the Red bits and Laura Davidson, who has played with Bob for his Skyhooks shows before, being Shirl.

And when we say Laura is being Shirl, she is the best Shirl since Shirl. Graeme ‘Shirley’ Strachan, the singer of Skyhooks for all of their hits, died in a helicopter accident in 2001 at age 49. Skyhooks rare performances since Shirl’s death have included Daryl Braithwaite and Ross Wilson taking lead but no-one can do Shirl like Laura. Shirl’s falsetto requires a female voice to hit those high notes and Laura can land over the top of them like she is channelling him there on the spot. It was a remarkable exciting performance at an unexpected time in an unexpected place in Melbourne, and sadly, I am told it was a one-off.

The band was:

Bob Starkie-Guitar/Vocals
Laura Davidson- Vocals
Michael Cristiano-Guitar/Vocals
Sean McLeod-Drums
Kim May-Bass

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie’s Skyhooks played:

Balwyn Calling (from Living In The 70s, 1974)
You Just Like Me Cos I’m Good In Bed (from Living In The 70s, 1974)
Jukebox In Siberia (from The Latest and Great, 1990)
Smut (from Living In The 70s, 1974)
Blue Jeans (from Straight In A Gay Gay World, 1976)
Living In the Seventies (from Living In The 70s, 1974)
Ego Is Not A Dirty Word (from Ego is Not A Dirty World, 1975)
Horror Movie (from Living In The 70s, 1974)
Million Dollar Riff (from Straight In A Gay Gay World, 1976)

Woman In Uniform (from Guilty Until Proven Insane, 1978)
All My Friends Are Getting Married (from Ego is Not A Dirty World, 1975)

Bob’s next Skyhooks show will be 13 April, 2024 for Sunbury 24.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Crosby, Stills & Nash - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Todd Rundgren, Rickie Lee Jones To Play Crosby, Stills & Nash Tribute Show In New York

A tribute show to Crosby, Stills & Nash is planned for May with Todd Rundgren and Rickie Lee Jones just two of the star lined up to perform.

12 hours ago
The Angels Pass The Pub Test With Nick Norton

When Dave Gleeson stepped down from his 12 year stint as lead singer of The Angels, Nick Norton had some big shoes to fill. Much like the big shoes Dave had to fill after the final departure of Doc Neeson.

13 hours ago
Steve Harley at Noise11.comSteve Harley at Noise11.com
Steve Harley Passes Away At Age 73

Steve Harley, best known for his song ‘Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)’, has died from cancer at the age of 73.

17 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Bon Jovi Premiere New Song ‘Legendary’

Bon Jovi have announced their 16th album ‘Forever’ is coming in June. Today you get to hear ‘Legendary’.

3 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Paice of Deep Purple Reveals The Two Bands He Would Never Follow

When Deep Purple tour Australia for the Pandemonium Festival in April, there will go on before Alice Cooper and they are fine with that.

4 days ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11,Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young Returns to Spotify

Neil Young is bringing his music back to Spotify.

5 days ago
Smokey Robinson, Noise11, Photo
Smokey Robinson Could Be In For Glastonbury

Smokey Robinson is being lined up for his first Glastonbury headline slot.

5 days ago