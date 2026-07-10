Bonnie Tyler Tributes Honour A Voice That Defined A Generation - Noise11 Music News

Tributes have continued to pour in for Bonnie Tyler, with fellow musicians, actors and public figures celebrating the Welsh singer whose unmistakable voice made songs such as Total Eclipse Of The Heart, It’s A Heartache and Holding Out For A Hero enduring international classics.

by Paul Cashmere

The music world has united to remember Bonnie Tyler following her death at the age of 75. Artists who worked alongside Tyler, performers inspired by her recordings and public figures from her native Wales have paid tribute to the singer, whose family confirmed she died in hospital in Portugal on 8 July after complications from an illness for which she had been receiving treatment.

The outpouring of tributes reflects Tyler’s place as one of Britain’s most recognisable recording artists. Across a career spanning almost five decades, her distinctive gravel-edged voice became one of popular music’s most instantly identifiable sounds, while recordings including Total Eclipse Of The Heart, It’s A Heartache and Holding Out For A Hero remained staples of radio, film, television and streaming platforms long after their original release. Her influence crossed generations, with collaborators, contemporaries and younger artists all acknowledging the impact she had on rock and pop music.

Rod Stewart, who duetted with Tyler on her 2019 album Between The Earth And The Stars, described her as “a true soul stirrer”.

“We shared similar styles of vocalising. She was a good pal, a true soul stirrer,” Stewart wrote. “I sing It’s A Heartache every night on tour. I’ll miss you darling Bonnie.”

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams thanked Tyler for recording her version of his song Straight From The Heart.

“Dear Bonnie Tyler passed today, she had such a great voice and I’ll always be grateful of her beautiful version of Straight From The Heart. Thanks Bonnie. RIP.”

David Guetta, who reunited Tyler with her signature song through the 2025 collaboration Together alongside Hypaton, wrote: “Your music and spirit will live on forever. Together will always mean a little more now. Grateful we got to share this song with you.”

Actor Kevin Bacon, whose film Footloose introduced Holding Out For A Hero to cinema audiences in 1984, remembered Tyler as “one of the great voices of rock”.

“I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song,” Bacon said.

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville also acknowledged Tyler’s contribution to the franchise after her music featured in Jackass: Best And Last, writing: “Bonnie Tyler, thanks for letting your music be a part of Jackass. RIP.”

Closer to home, Wales reflected on the loss of one of its most celebrated musical exports. A statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales described Tyler as “a proud Welsh icon” whose “extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said Wales had “lost a true icon whose music brought joy to so many”, while broadcaster Carol Vorderman said Tyler represented something unique to the Welsh people.

“It is difficult to explain if you don’t live in Wales,” Vorderman said. “Bonnie represented something to us, and she will be very, very sorely missed.”

Screenwriter Russell T Davies reflected on Tyler’s enduring connection to her homeland, recalling that despite becoming an international star she never lost the distinctive Skewen accent that became part of her vocal identity.

“My God, that magnificent Skewen rasp never buckled,” Davies wrote. “I think that says a lot about how strong she was.”

Among Tyler’s musical contemporaries, Suzi Quatro remembered years of touring and television appearances together.

“She was a big talent, a great voice and one that will be very well missed,” Quatro said, adding that Tyler had used her distinctive rasp “very cleverly to her advantage”.

Former Boney M lead singer Liz Mitchell also remembered a friendship that extended over decades after the pair first met during the late 1970s European television circuit.

“She was a lovely person with a fantastic voice, and I’ll miss her very much,” Mitchell said.

Shakin’ Stevens described Tyler as “a true professional, and a bright, shining light”, while Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley said she had been “an incredible woman, so kind and friendly” throughout his career.

Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was related to Tyler through marriage, shared one of the most personal tributes. Tyler performed at Zeta-Jones’ wedding to Michael Douglas in 2000, an occasion the actress recalled with affection.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “An extraordinary woman with vocals to match. A one of a kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met.”

The tributes follow confirmation of Tyler’s death from her family, who announced that she died in hospital in Portugal after receiving treatment for a serious illness. As reported by Noise11, Tyler leaves behind a catalogue that includes international hits, three Grammy Award nominations, an MBE for services to music, and recordings that continue to find new audiences more than 40 years after they were first released. She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.

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