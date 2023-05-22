Boom Crash Opera Add More Dates And Touring With Bachelor Girls As Well - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera have more 2023 dates in September and November and Bachelor Girl will make it a double header.

2023 has became a “Lazarus” like comeback for Boom Crash Opera singer after an accident at home almost ended his career.

Dale told Noise11.com, “I injured myself really badly. I broke my neck, three ribs, just from an innocent fall. It can just go to show what can happen from nothing nefarious, just get with a cramp, fall over and change your life as it is. I am a work in progress. It has been a hard slog but I have good family and they help”.

Dale’s accident came suddenly and without warning. “I woke up with a cramp and passed out fell face first into the bottom of a wall and broke my neck. I couldn’t move. My wife was there and called the ambulance. I was airlifted out. The surgeon said to my wife that it is going to be unlikely that Dale will walk unaided. It seemed like that for the first few weeks but I worked hard and I can walk. I have a little limp but I’m getting there”.

The long recovery process began but because of lockdowns it wasn’t all that obvious to the outside world what had happened. “I think anyone who saw me out after the accident thought ‘oh my God what’s wrong with him’. I saw Adam Thompson at a charity function. I think I saw Daryl Braithwaite outside and he said “Dale what’s happening?’ and I said ‘don’t worry about it. I looked like an old man limping around and I felt like an old man limping around. Its amazing what can happen. Thank God I didn’t end up in a wheelchair”.

The first series of shows with Bachelor Girl will kick off on 8 September on the Central Coast with round two starting 3 November in Wollongong. Prior to that Boom Crash Opera will have their ‘Betterdaze’ tour on the road between June 2 and 17.

https://boomcrashopera.com/tour

