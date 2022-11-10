 Boomtown Rats Co-founder Garry Roberts Has Died At Age 72 - Noise11.com
Boomtown Rats Co-founder Garry Roberts Has Died At Age 72

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2022

in News

Garry Roberts, a founding member of The Boomtown rats, has died at age 72.

Roberts formed Boomtown Rats in Dublin in 1976 with Bob Geldof, Johnny Fingers, Pete Briquette, Gerry Cott and Simon Crowe.

One year later they had a hit song in Ireland with ‘Lookin’ Out for No 1’.

Their first 10 singles were all hits in Ireland and the UK. ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ in 1979 gave them a no 1 hit in Australia but they never managed to crack the USA.

In a statement, Boomtown Rats announced, “R.I.P. Garry Roberts, the legend, founding member and guitarist of The Boomtown Rats. A man who will be missed, a friend who will be remembered, a sound that will never be forgotten”.

