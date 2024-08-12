 Brad Cox Has An East Coast Tour - Noise11.com
Brad Cox Has An East Coast Tour

by Noise11.com on August 13, 2024

in News

Brad Cox will head out for the ‘Everything I’ve Got’ East Coast tour in October.

Cox is the winner of four Country Music Awards and picked up the Queensland Music Award for Highest Selling Album for his 2023 release ‘Acres’.

‘Acres’ is the third album for Brad.

Brad Cox dates are:
Thursday 17 October University of Canberra, Canberra, ACT
Friday 18 October Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 19 October UniBar, Wollongong, NSW
Friday 25 October Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 1 November Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD
Saturday 2 November Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

