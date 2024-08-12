Brad Cox Has An East Coast Tour - Noise11.com

Brad Cox will head out for the ‘Everything I’ve Got’ East Coast tour in October.

Cox is the winner of four Country Music Awards and picked up the Queensland Music Award for Highest Selling Album for his 2023 release ‘Acres’.

‘Acres’ is the third album for Brad.

Brad Cox dates are:

Thursday 17 October University of Canberra, Canberra, ACT

Friday 18 October Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 19 October UniBar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday 25 October Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 1 November Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Saturday 2 November Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

