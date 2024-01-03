Brian Cadd Christens Next Album ‘Dream Train’ - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd will release his first new music since 2019’s ‘Silver City’ with the announcement that ‘Dream Train’ is on the way for 2024.

Brian will perform songs from the album live for the first time at the Tamworth Country Music Festival at Blazes Showroom in Tamworth in 24 January. Melbourne Country act The Long and Short Of It will be special guests at the show.

‘Dream Train’ will be a new country record for Brian extending where Brian found himself musically in 2019. ‘Silver City’ in 2019 featuring a countrified version of Brian’s 1972 rocker ‘Silver City Birthday Celebration Day’ as well as the stunning ‘Everybody’s Leaving’, paying tribute to the people we loved and lost.

Brian dates for January are:

24 January, Tamworth, Blazes at West Tamworth Leagues Club

25 January, Grafton, South Grafton Ex-Servicemans Club

27 January, Coffs Harbour, North Coast Regional Botanic Club (with Russell Morris and Glenn Shorrock).

