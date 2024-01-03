 Brian Cadd Christens Next Album ‘Dream Train’ - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015

Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Cadd Christens Next Album ‘Dream Train’

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2024

in News

Brian Cadd will release his first new music since 2019’s ‘Silver City’ with the announcement that ‘Dream Train’ is on the way for 2024.

Brian will perform songs from the album live for the first time at the Tamworth Country Music Festival at Blazes Showroom in Tamworth in 24 January. Melbourne Country act The Long and Short Of It will be special guests at the show.

‘Dream Train’ will be a new country record for Brian extending where Brian found himself musically in 2019. ‘Silver City’ in 2019 featuring a countrified version of Brian’s 1972 rocker ‘Silver City Birthday Celebration Day’ as well as the stunning ‘Everybody’s Leaving’, paying tribute to the people we loved and lost.

Brian dates for January are:

24 January, Tamworth, Blazes at West Tamworth Leagues Club
25 January, Grafton, South Grafton Ex-Servicemans Club
27 January, Coffs Harbour, North Coast Regional Botanic Club (with Russell Morris and Glenn Shorrock).

Brian Cadd dates for 2024 are here

