 Brian Cadd Has A Music Video ‘Dream Train’ And More Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd Dream Train

Brian Cadd Has A Music Video ‘Dream Train’ And More Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2024

in News

The legendary Brian Cadd has released a music video for the title track of his recent album ‘Dream Train’.

‘Dream Train’ came 52 years after Brian’s debut solo album ‘Brian Cadd’ in 1972.

“This song celebrates my 60 years in the music Industry.” Brian says.

“I rewrote the words a few times and then realised the song is about my career and the bloody long journey I’ve been on,” says Cadd of the track. “Featuring the amazing Kirk Lorange on slide guitar is just beautiful; that cemented it for me. Then it became the obvious and perfect title for the album”.

Watch the Brian Cadd Dream Train Noise11 interview:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Thursday December 5, 2024: Camelot Lounge – Sydney, NSW
www.stickytickets.com.au

Friday December 6, 2024: Oaks Hotel – Albion Park Rail, NSW
www.oztix.com.au

Saturday December 7, 2024: Avoca Beach Theatre – Avoca Beach, NSW
www.avocabeachtheatre.com.au

Sunday December 8, 2024: Avoca Beach Theatre – Avoca Beach, NSW
www.avocabeachtheatre.com.au

Friday December 13, 2024: Oakleigh-Carnegie RSL Club – Oakleigh, VIC
www.trybooking.com/1275893

Saturday December 14, 2024: The Espy – St Kilda, VIC
www.oztix.com.au

Sunday December 15, 2024: Dandenong Club – Dandenong, VIC
www.trybooking.com/1267443

Friday January 17, 2025: Trinity Sessions – Adelaide, SA
www.trybooking.com/1279650

Saturday January 18, 2025: Trinity Sessions – Adelaide, SA
www.trybooking.com/1279650

Wednesday January 22, 2025: Blazes At Wests – Tamworth, NSW
www.wtlc.com.au

Noise11.com

