Brian Cadd Joins Birds Through Fire for ‘Bullet Wind’ - Noise11.com

Australian music legend has contributed to a new recording by Birds Through Fire but instead of singing, Brian delivers a haunting spoken word input to the piece titled ‘Bullet Wind’.

Brian tells a story about the human struggle against fascism, totalitarianism, ignorance and prejudice with the poignant words or Paul Cartwright and music by Robby Aceto.

There is no sleep to be found, only to lie with the dagger

a somnambulist dream that is just out of reach

please hide me

From polishing stone, from a loving hook calling out to ghosts

Signalling are you there ? Play close to the vessels that I believe that I have made

oh fire girl, oh bugle boy

a soldiers heart is here to find

follow the North Star

over the seawall, cut against the reef

in amongst the half moons, over the fallen hills From this tiny room that echoes out to the big, wide world

The pressure is taking us down

My ship cannot sail

It just drifts between ice and stars

a soldiers heart is here to find

be my bullet wind

Melbourne based bass player and multi-instrumentalist Paul Cartwright has been a professional musician since 1986. He has worked with Brian Cadd’s band, Glenn Shorrock, David Bridie, The Brewster Brothers and John Schumann.

Paul has also contributed to numerous television and film projects including Bran Nue Dae, Underbelly Badness and Bondi Rescue.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

