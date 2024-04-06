Brian Cadd Launches 26th Album ‘Dream Train’ With Intimate Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

At age 77 Brian Cadd has released his 26th album ‘Dream Train’ and chose the intimate surroundings of Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall to launch the album.

Watch the Brian Cadd Noise11 Dream Train interview:

Memo Music Hall’s history goes back exactly 100 years to when it opened in 1924. Between 1927 and 1958 it was the Memorial Picture Theatre and then became TELEFIL Recording and Film Studios from 1961 to 1965 where The Easybeats and Normie Rowe recorded. Rowe’s ‘It Ain’t Necessarily So’ was recorded in the same room in 1965, It went on to become the first ever recording by a Melbourne based artists to go to number one in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Brian Cadd also recorded in the room when it was TELEFIL in the 1960s, bringing him back to the scene of the crime where it all began.

Brian’s ‘Dream Train’ album launch came with the first performance of the title track, With Pete Robinson performing some incredible guitar work done by Kirk Lorange on the album.

Brian’s band included Pete Robinson on guitar, John Creech on drums, Paul Cartwright on bass, Shane Reilly on pedal steel and Clare O’Meara on fiddle.

Brian Cadd setlist, Memo Music Hall, 5 April, 2024

Eye of the Hurricane (from Silver City, 2019)

Arkansas Grass (from Axiom, Fool’s Gold, 1970)

Don’t They Know Its Magic

The One That Got Away (from Dream Train, 2024)

My Baby’s Gone (from Axiom, If Only, 1971)

Let Go (from Moonshine, 1974)

You Know What To Say (from Dream Train, 2024)

Silver City (from Brian Cadd, 1972)

Dream Train (from Dream Train, 2024)

Alvin Purple (from Alvin Purple soundtrack, 1973)

Hell Outta Dodge (from Dream Train, 2024)

A Little Ray of Sunshine (from Axiom, Fool’s Gold, 1970)

Ginger Man (from Brian Cadd, 1972)

You Mama Don’t Dance (Bootleg Family Band single, 1973)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

