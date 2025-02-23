Brian Setzer Reveals Auto Immune Disease Has Rendered Him Unable To Play Guitar - Noise11.com

The Stray Cats co-founder Brian Setzer has revealed he can no longer play guitar because of an auto-immune disease. He is being treated for the disease.

On his socials Brian posted, “I just wanted to check in with you all. Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It’s called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.

Brian Setzer was born on April 10, 1959, in Massapequa, New York. From a young age, he exhibited a natural talent for music. Setzer’s early influences included the rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly sounds of the 1950s. He formed his first band, The Tomcats, during his teenage years and honed his skills as a guitarist and vocalist. In 1979, Setzer formed the rockabilly revival band Stray Cats with bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom. The trio moved to the UK in 1980, where the rockabilly genre was experiencing a resurgence. Their energetic performances and retro style quickly gained them a following. Stray Cats released their debut album in 1981, which featured hits like “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town.” These songs became anthems of the rockabilly revival movement and established Setzer as a prominent figure in the music industry. The band’s blend of rockabilly, punk, and new wave elements captivated audiences worldwide. After Stray Cats disbanded in the mid-1980s, Setzer embarked on a solo career. He experimented with different musical styles and continued to showcase his virtuosity on the guitar. In 1994, he formed The Brian Setzer Orchestra, a big band that fused swing and rockabilly. The orchestra’s 1998 album “The Dirty Boogie” included a cover of Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive an’ Wail,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

