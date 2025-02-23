 Brian Setzer Reveals Auto Immune Disease Has Rendered Him Unable To Play Guitar - Noise11.com
Brian Setzer - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brian Setzer - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brian Setzer Reveals Auto Immune Disease Has Rendered Him Unable To Play Guitar

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2025

in News

The Stray Cats co-founder Brian Setzer has revealed he can no longer play guitar because of an auto-immune disease. He is being treated for the disease.

On his socials Brian posted, “I just wanted to check in with you all. Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It’s called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.

Brian Setzer was born on April 10, 1959, in Massapequa, New York. From a young age, he exhibited a natural talent for music. Setzer’s early influences included the rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly sounds of the 1950s. He formed his first band, The Tomcats, during his teenage years and honed his skills as a guitarist and vocalist.

In 1979, Setzer formed the rockabilly revival band Stray Cats with bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom. The trio moved to the UK in 1980, where the rockabilly genre was experiencing a resurgence. Their energetic performances and retro style quickly gained them a following.

Stray Cats released their debut album in 1981, which featured hits like “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town.” These songs became anthems of the rockabilly revival movement and established Setzer as a prominent figure in the music industry. The band’s blend of rockabilly, punk, and new wave elements captivated audiences worldwide.

After Stray Cats disbanded in the mid-1980s, Setzer embarked on a solo career. He experimented with different musical styles and continued to showcase his virtuosity on the guitar. In 1994, he formed The Brian Setzer Orchestra, a big band that fused swing and rockabilly. The orchestra’s 1998 album “The Dirty Boogie” included a cover of Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive an’ Wail,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Andy Summers and Robert Fripp Complete Recordings
Andy Summers And Robert Fripp Complete Recordings Are Coming In March

When Andy Summers spoke to Noise11 in 2024 he mentioned the impending release of an expanded edition of ‘I Advanced Mask’, his 1981 album with Robert Fripp.

6 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes Defiant
Jimmy Barnes To Release 21st Album ‘Defiant’ and Tour In June

Jimmy Barnes will be back on the road in June for the ‘Defiant’ tour and there is a new album called ‘Defiant’ to go along with it.

13 hours ago
Kylie Minogue Tension tour Melbourne 2025 photo by Winston Robinson
Kylie Puts On Her Biggest Hometown Show Ever #KylieMelbourne

Kylie was fun, Kylie was thrilling, Kylie was a great night out. Kylie Minogue shows have always been great but this hometown show for Melbourne was special. The first Melbourne night of the Tension tour as spectacular. The ‘Tension’ tour is so fast paced across a few hours that it feels like its over moments after it starts.

2 days ago
Tim Finn Escapade
Tim Finn To Mark 40 Years of Escapade With Three Shows In August

Tim Finn will perform three shows in August to mark the (belated) 40th anniversary of his debut solo album ‘Escapade’.

6 days ago
Kylie Minogue Plays First Tension Tour Show In Perth

Kylie Minogue opened her Tension world tour in Perth Saturday 15 February 2025. In the six years since Kylie’s last tour, the Golden tour, she has released three albums ‘Disco’ (2020), ‘Tension’ (2023) and ‘Tension II’ (2024) and the new show reflects the new music Kylie is performing live for Australia for the very first time.

February 16, 2025
Duke Gadd and Steve Gadd photo by Duke Favebook page
Corey Feldman’s Drummer Duke Gadd Dies From Overdose

Duke Gadd, the drummer for Corey Feldman and the son of drumming legend Steve Gadd, has died from a fentanyl overdose.

February 15, 2025
Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman
Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp Was Inspired To Make Solo Album After Touring with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason

Spandau Ballet’s co-founder and principal songwriter Gary Kemp says that the last three years touring the world with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason in Saucerful of Secrets was the catalyst for his third solo album ‘This Destination’.

February 13, 2025