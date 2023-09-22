 Bruce Dickinson Reveals New Solo Project The Mandrake Project - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson Reveals New Solo Project The Mandrake Project

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2023

in News

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has been working his next solo project. ‘The Mandrake Project’ due in 2024 will be the seventh solo project from Bruce.

Dickinson explains, “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!

As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

‘The Mandrake Project’ reunites Bruce with producer Roy-Z (Judas Priest, Halford). Roy Z has worked with Bruce on all of his solo albums from the second album ‘Balls to Picasso’ in 1994. ‘Tyranny of Souls’, the sixth and previous Dickinson solo album, was released in 2005.

The first live solo Bruce Dickinson shows to be announced are in Mexico and Brazil in April and May 2024, with further touring plans to be revealed in due course.

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project Tour

18 April – Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico
20 April – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico
24 April – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil
25 April – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil
27 April – Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil
28 April – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
30 April – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
2 May – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
4 May – Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Noise11.com

