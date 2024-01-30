Bruce Dickinson Wrote Very Few Iron Maiden Songs By Himself - Noise11.com

In the 42 years since Bruce Dickinson joined Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson has only had six songs in total credited to just himself as a songwriter.

The Iron Maiden songs Bruce wrote alone without any collaboration were ‘Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter’ (No Prayer for the Dying, 1990), ‘Flash of the Blade’ and ‘Powerslave’ (from Powerslave, 1984), ‘Revelations’ (from Piece of Mind, 1983), ‘If Eternity Should Fail’ and ‘Empire of the Clouds’ (from The Book of Souls, 2015).

The new solo album ‘The Mandrake Project’ features 10 Bruce songs in collaboration with Roy Z. Bruce sees it more of a consistency as it is 10 out of 10 in a row co-written by him.

Bruce tells Noise11.com that there is a difference between a Maiden song and a solo song. “You get the distillation of your musical personality in a solo record. The same thing when Adrian did Smith/Kotzen. You could see where he was coming from as a guitar player and his musical tastes. I obviously tend towards the dramatic.”

Watch the Bruce Dickinson Noise11 interview:

‘The Mandrake Project’ is Bruce Dickinson’s first solo album since ‘Tyranny of Souls’ 19 years ago in 2005. ‘The Mandrake Project’ is coming on 1 March 2024.

