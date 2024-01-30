 Bruce Dickinson Wrote Very Few Iron Maiden Songs By Himself - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson Wrote Very Few Iron Maiden Songs By Himself

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2024

in News

In the 42 years since Bruce Dickinson joined Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson has only had six songs in total credited to just himself as a songwriter.

The Iron Maiden songs Bruce wrote alone without any collaboration were ‘Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter’ (No Prayer for the Dying, 1990), ‘Flash of the Blade’ and ‘Powerslave’ (from Powerslave, 1984), ‘Revelations’ (from Piece of Mind, 1983), ‘If Eternity Should Fail’ and ‘Empire of the Clouds’ (from The Book of Souls, 2015).

The new solo album ‘The Mandrake Project’ features 10 Bruce songs in collaboration with Roy Z. Bruce sees it more of a consistency as it is 10 out of 10 in a row co-written by him.

Bruce tells Noise11.com that there is a difference between a Maiden song and a solo song. “You get the distillation of your musical personality in a solo record. The same thing when Adrian did Smith/Kotzen. You could see where he was coming from as a guitar player and his musical tastes. I obviously tend towards the dramatic.”

Watch the Bruce Dickinson Noise11 interview:

‘The Mandrake Project’ is Bruce Dickinson’s first solo album since ‘Tyranny of Souls’ 19 years ago in 2005. ‘The Mandrake Project’ is coming on 1 March 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Walter Trout 2024 tour
Walter Trout Learned His Trade From The Blues Greats

Bluesman Walter Trout was barely out of school when he was learning his trade from the greats like John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton and Percy Mayfield.

2 hours ago
Radio Birdman photo by Anne Laurent
Radio Birdman To Reform For More Dates In June

Radio Birdman will be back together for more Australian shows in June and July.

1 day ago
Chris Isaak photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Isaak Is Coming Back To Australia for the First Time Since 2016

Chris Isaak will return to Australia in April for his first shows since 2016.

1 day ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel To Perform at the Grammy Awards

Billy Joel will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Billy Joel - who made his Grammy stage debut in 1988 when he sang 'New York State Of Mind' - will take to the stage for the for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has announced.

2 days ago
Mark Knopfler image by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Knopfler Releases New Music for 2024 ‘Ahead of the Game’

Mark Knopfler has returned with new music for 2024 with the song ‘Ahead of the Game’ off the upcoming album ‘One Deep River’.

2 days ago
Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri photo by Martin Caulfield Sydney 18 May 2023
Leo Sayer Is Back To Full Health and All Set for UK Tour

Music legend Leo Sayer is back to “full speed ahead” mode for UK for a tour from September after the 2023 shows were suddenly postponed due to a sudden illness.

5 days ago
Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud
Jason Donovan Strips Frank’n’Furter Naked for Acoustic ‘Sweet Transvestite’

Jason Donovan has taken the fishnets off Frank’n’Furter for an unplugged and acoustic version of ‘Sweet Transvestite’.

5 days ago