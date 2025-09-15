Jeremy Allen White Becomes Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere New Trailer - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen’s stark 1982 masterpiece Nebraska is moving from the bedroom where it was born to the big screen. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere brings the story of that haunting album to life, with a cast and creative team that take the project seriously.

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Shameless) plays Springsteen, while Jeremy Strong (Succession) steps in as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s trusted manager and adviser. The film is directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles) and adapted from Warren Zanes’ well-regarded book of the same title.

At its core, the movie revisits the months when Springsteen, isolated in his New Jersey home, recorded Nebraska on a simple four-track cassette recorder.

What emerged was one of the most unconventional turns in his career: an unadorned, almost ghostly record filled with drifters, lost souls, and working people holding onto fragile hope.

Springsteen himself has given his blessing to the project, saying, “This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made Nebraska and went through some personal difficulties. I’m so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances-and Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I’ve ever worked with.”

The ensemble cast includes Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday) as Faye, Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) as Springsteen’s father Doug, Gaby Hoffman (Transparent) as his mother Adele, and David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Columbia Records executive Al Teller.

For Cooper, this is more than a biopic-it’s a meditation on a turning point in an artist’s life, “Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation-a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. For him to trust me with telling that story-the most vulnerable chapter of his life-is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

The behind-the-camera team reflects the film’s seriousness: composer Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers), cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi, production designer Stefania Cella, and editor Pamela Martin.

The release coincides with Columbia Records’ expanded edition of Nebraska, due later this year. Together, the film and reissue highlight how this quiet, uncompromising album still sits at the centre of Springsteen’s legacy four decades on.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theatres October 24.

Watch the trailer here.

