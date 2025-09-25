 Bruce Springsteen Premieres ‘Open All Night' Video Ahead of Nebraska Expanded Box Set - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Nebraska era Photo by David Michael Kennedy.

Bruce Springsteen Premieres ‘Open All Night’ Video Ahead of Nebraska Expanded Box Set

by Noise11.com on September 26, 2025

in News

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled the official video for “Open All Night” as a first taste of his upcoming Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition box set, due 17 October via Sony Music.

The newly released video, directed by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, captures a powerful live performance of “Open All Night” filmed at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. The clip forms part of a full-length concert film in which Springsteen revisits all ten songs from Nebraska, performed in sequence for the first time more than 40 years after the album’s release.

Springsteen reflected on the experience: “I think in playing these songs again to be filmed, their weight impressed upon me. I’ve written a lot of other narrative records, but there’s just something about that batch of songs on Nebraska that holds some sort of magic.”

The Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition

Due out 17 October, the five-disc box set promises to be the definitive exploration of Springsteen’s stark 1982 masterpiece. Across four CDs and a Blu-Ray, the set features:

Disc 1 – Solo Outtakes: Nine songs including the demo of “Born in the U.S.A.”, the long-rumoured “Child Bride”, “Losin’ Kind”, and a clutch of home-recorded rarities never before released.
Disc 2 – Electric Nebraska: Eight tracks from the mythical sessions where the E Street Band attempted to electrify the Nebraska material, featuring Garry Tallent, Max Weinberg, Roy Bittan, Danny Federici and Stevie Van Zandt.
Disc 3 – Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre): A brand-new concert film and live album of Springsteen performing Nebraska in full.
Disc 4 – 2025 Remaster of Nebraska: A fresh remaster of the original 1982 album.
Disc 5 – Blu-Ray (Count Basie Theatre Performance): A visual counterpart to Disc 3, directed by Zimny.

A newly unearthed trio recording of “Born in the U.S.A.” with Max Weinberg and Garry Tallent has also been previewed, showing how Springsteen briefly imagined the Nebraska material in a raw electric context. “We threw out the keyboards and played basically as a three-piece,” he said. “It was kinda like punk rockabilly. We were trying to bring Nebraska into the electric world.”

The release comes just ahead of the 24 October arrival of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a feature film directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from Warren Zanes’ acclaimed book. The film, starring Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen and Jeremy Strong as manager Jon Landau, dramatises the creation of Nebraska and the period of intense creativity that surrounded it.

Together, the box set and the film offer fans the most comprehensive look yet at one of the most unusual and enduring albums of Springsteen’s career, a sparse, lo-fi acoustic record that has grown into a cultural landmark.

Watch the new “Open All Night” video here.

Nebraska box tracklisting:

Disc 1: Solo Outtakes
1. Born In the U.S.A. – Demo Version 1982
2. Losin Kind Nebraska Outtakes
3. Downbound Train Nebraska Outtakes
4. Child Bride Nebraska Outtakes
5. Pink Cadillac Nebraska Outtakes
6. The Big Payback Single B-side 1982
7. Working on the Highway Nebraska Outtakes
8. On the Prowl Nebraska Outtakes
9. Gun in Every Home Nebraska Outtakes

Disc 2: Electric Nebraska
1. Nebraska Electric Nebraska
2. Atlantic City Electric Nebraska
3. Mansion On the Hill Electric Nebraska
4. Johnny 99 Electric Nebraska
5. Downbound Train Electric Nebraska
6. Open All Night Electric Nebraska
7. Born in the U.S.A. Electric Nebraska
8. Reason to Believe Electric Nebraska

Disc 3: Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)
1. Nebraska Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
2. Atlantic City Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
3. Mansion On the Hill Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
4. Johnny 99 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
5. Highway Patrolman Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
6. State Trooper Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
7. Used Cars Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
8. Open All Night Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
9. My Fathers House Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
10. Reason to Believe Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Disc 4: 2025 Remaster
1. Nebraska
2. Atlantic City
3. Mansion On the Hill
4. Johnny 99
5. Highway Patrolman
6. State Trooper
7. Used Cars
8. Open All Night
9. My Fathers House
10. Reason to Believe

Disc 5: Blu-Ray – Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)
1. Nebraska Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
2. Atlantic City Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
3. Mansion On the Hill Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
4. Johnny 99 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
5. Highway Patrolman Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
6. State Trooper Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
7. Used Cars Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
8. Open All Night Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
9. My Fathers House Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
10. Reason to Believe Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

