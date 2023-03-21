Bruce Springsteen, Jose Feliciano and Gladys Knight To Receive National Medal of Arts - Noise11.com

US President Joe Biden will award Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Jose Feliciano the National Media of Arts this week at the White House.

Maria Jackson, the National Endowment for the Arts Chair said in a statement, “The National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their life long passionate commitment. We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the President in congratulating and thanking them.”

Of the recipients the board said:

Bruce Springsteen:

One of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American.

Jose Feliciano:

Over 60 years, 60 albums, and 600 songs, Jose Feliciano has opened hearts and built bridges—overcoming obstacles, never losing faith, and enriching the goodness and greatness of the Nation.

Gladys Knight:

Gladys Knight’s exceptional talent influenced musical genres—from rhythm and blues to gospel to pop—and inspired generations of artists, captivated by her soundtrack of a golden age in American music.

Also receiving the award is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Vera Wang, Judith Francissca Baca, Fred Eychaner, Mindy Kaling, Antonio Martorell-Cardona , The International Association of Blacks in Dance, and the Billie Holiday Theatre

