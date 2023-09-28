 Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Remaining 2023 Dates - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Remaining 2023 Dates

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2023

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the remainder of his 2023 tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen made the announcement via social media on Wednesday as it was revealed he will continue to receive treatment.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the statement posted on Instagram read. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Rescheduled dates for all the postponed 2023 shows will be announced next week and will take place at the originally scheduled venues.

Bruce also commented on the latest postponement of tour dates.

Bruce promised fans he was recovering well from the peptic ulcer – which is a sore in the lining of the stomach or the intestine – and looking forward to getting back on stage.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” he said. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The announcement means a further 14 tour dates will be rescheduled.

These include a series of shows due to take place in Canada in November and concerts in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix.

