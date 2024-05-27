Bruce Springsteen Postpones European Shows - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen has postponed four shows on his current European tour due to “vocal issues”.

The postponed shows are for Marseille in France, Prague in the Czech Republic and two shows in Milan, Italy

A statement from Springsteen peeps reads:.

Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.

The previous announcement about Marseille reads:

Due to vocal issues and under doctor’s direction, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert this evening at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille has been postponed to a later date. We thank you for your understanding and will keep you informed of the new date very soon. Show tickets will be valid for the new date and, for those who want, they will be eligible for reimbursement at point of purchase.

The tour will recommence June 12 in Spain.

