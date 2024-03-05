 Bruce Springsteen Preps Another Best Of - Noise11.com
The Best of Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Preps Another Best Of

by Music-News.com on March 6, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen has a greatest hits collection on the way.

Bruce has announced he will release the career-spanning ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ on April 19.

Fans can expect songs from 1973’s ‘Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ’ all the way to 2020’s ‘Letter To You’.

The physical version contains 18 tracks, and 31 songs make up the digital release.

Meanwhile, Springsteen and his E Street Band are set to tour the UK and Ireland this year, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium in July.

In other news, Springsteen is said to have been hired as a consultant on a feature film about the making of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

Bruce was reportedly hired by ‘Black Mass’ director Scott Cooper, who is probably best known for his 2009 film ‘Crazy Heart’ starring Jeff Bridges as a washed-up country singer.

Showbiz 411 reported the rumoured collaboration and added: “Austin Butler is a possibility (to play Bruce) but after playing Elvis Presley he might not be the right choice.”

Sources also said Cooper does not have Timothée Chalamet in mind to play Springsteen, as the actor is about to play Bob Dylan in another film.

‘Nebraska’ was lauded as an introspective turn for the ‘Born to Run’ rocker, and is said to have been inspired by a bout of depression.

2LP and 1CD track-listing

‘Growin’ Up’
‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’
‘Born To Run’
‘Thunder Road’
‘Badlands’
‘Hungry Heart’
‘Atlantic City’
‘Dancing In The Dark’
‘Born In The U.S.A’
‘Brilliant Disguise’
‘Human Touch’
‘Streets Of Philadelphia’
‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’
‘Secret Garden’
‘The Rising’
‘Girls In Their Summer Clothes’
‘Hello Sunshine’
‘Letter To You’

Digital deluxe track-listing

‘Growin’ Up’
‘Spirit In The Night’
‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’
‘4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)’
‘Born To Run’
‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’
‘Thunder Road’
‘Badlands’
‘Prove It All Night’
‘The River’
‘Hungry Heart’
‘Atlantic City’
‘Glory Days’
‘Dancing In The Dark’
‘Born In The U.S.A’
‘Brilliant Disguise’
‘Tougher Than The Rest’
‘Human Touch’
‘If I Should Fall Behind’
‘Living Proof’
‘Streets Of Philadelphia’
‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’
‘Secret Garden’
‘The Rising’
‘Long Time Comin”
‘Girls In Their Summer Clothes’
‘The Wrestler’
‘We Take Care Of Our Own’
‘Hello Sunshine’
‘Ghosts’
‘Letter To You’

music-news.com

