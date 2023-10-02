 Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song 'Addicted To Romance' - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song ‘Addicted To Romance’

by Music-News.com on October 2, 2023

in News

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Addicted To Romance’ is an “instant classic”.

Springsteen recorded the Bryce Dessner produced single for the soundtrack of the new Rebecca Miller film ‘She Came To Me’ and Dessner was excited about it as soon as he heard it.

Dessner said in a statement: “Working with Rebecca Miller on her new film ‘She Came to Me’ has been one of the best and most rewarding experiences of my creative life. The film, which centers around a composer, features two big on-screen opera scenes that I composed specifically for the film, as well as a score that features pianist Katia Labèque and full orchestra conducted by my friend André de Ridder.

“When Rebecca asked me about working on a song for the end credits I immediately thought (perhaps unrealistically!) that it would be incredible to ask Bruce Springsteen to write a song. Rebecca agreed, and we sent the film to Bruce, and, to our surprise and delight, he responded very positively. Shortly after, Bruce sent us a demo of the song he wrote inspired by the film, ‘Addicted to Romance,’ which felt like an instant classic the minute we heard it. The song also features Bruce’s wife, Patti Scialfi, and their voices blend together for the perfect ending to the movie. As a lifelong Bruce fan, along with my bandmates, he is one of our biggest influences, it was a dream to work on this song with Bruce, and he was incredibly generous and open to my ideas and contributions.”

‘Addicted To Romance’ features on the closing credits for the movie, which stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway.

music-news.com

