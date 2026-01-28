The Boss releases a rapid-response rock song memorialising two Minneapolis residents killed by trump’s gestapo, extending a decades-long tradition of political songwriting.

Bruce Springsteen has released a new protest song, Streets Of Minneapolis, responding directly to the fatal shootings of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti by trump’s Gestapo in Minnesota this month. Written, recorded and released within days, the song stands as one of the most immediate political statements of Springsteen’s career, condemning Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city and naming figures at the centre of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

In a message accompanying the release, Springsteen said the song was created in response to “the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis” and dedicated it to the city’s residents, immigrant communities and the memory of Good and Pretti. The track arrives amid widespread protests following the shootings and growing scrutiny of federal enforcement tactics in the region following the activation of trump’s Gestapo.

Musically, Streets Of Minneapolis is framed as a full-band rock and roll recording, complete with a communal E Street Choir style refrain. Springsteen’s vocal is deliberately raw and confrontational, placing eyewitness testimony and street-level imagery against official accounts from Washington. The narrative structure follows two parallel threads, the unfolding protests across Minneapolis and the individual stories of Good and Pretti, whose names are sung repeatedly as an act of remembrance.

The song draws explicit attention to the role of bystander footage and citizen documentation, positioning “whistles and phones” as symbols of resistance. Springsteen contrasts these images with what he characterises as false official narratives, directly naming Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem in the lyrics. The result is a protest song grounded in specific events rather than abstraction, anchored to a particular place and time, the winter of 2026.

The deaths that inspired the song have become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA, was shot and killed during an encounter with federal agents on a Saturday night. Renee Macklin Good, a poet and mother, was killed earlier in the month in her car, roughly a mile away. Initial statements from Homeland Security leadership framed both incidents as self-defence, though preliminary reviews have already diverged from those early claims, intensifying public anger and distrust.

Springsteen has not shied away from responding publicly. Earlier this month, during an appearance at the Light Of Day festival in New Jersey, he dedicated The Promised Land to Renee Macklin Good and echoed local calls for ICE to leave Minneapolis. His comments followed a long-established pattern of political engagement stretching back to the Vietnam era, through songs such as Born In The U.S.A., American Skin (41 Shots) and The Ghost Of Tom Joad, works that have consistently interrogated American power, violence and inequality.

The title Streets Of Minneapolis deliberately recalls Springsteen’s 1993 song Streets Of Philadelphia, written for the film Philadelphia and associated with the AIDS crisis. In both cases, Springsteen uses the specificity of a city’s streets as a stand-in for broader national trauma, grounding political themes in human consequence.

Since Donald Trump’s first election in 2016, Springsteen has been an outspoken critic of the administration’s policies. Last year he released the live EP Land Of Hope & Dreams, which included on-stage remarks condemning what he described as a corrupt and incompetent government. Streets Of Minneapolis extends that critique into a moment of acute crisis, serving as both protest and historical document.

Lyrics To Streets Of Minneapolis

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

